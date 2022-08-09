‘Her Spirit Was Like a Shining Light’: Trina Braxton Notes Her Sister Traci Is ‘Missed Every Day’ In a Sweet Post

On Aug. 7, National Sister’s Day, Trina Braxton didn’t hesitate to post a photo of her with her four sisters on Instagram as she showcased her love for them while remembering her older sister, Traci Braxton.

“Happy #nationalsistersday. I love you all. @tonibraxton @itowandabraxton @tamarbraxton @therealtracibraxton – You are missed every day! Rest peacefully, Sis.”

Pictured (left – right) Trina Braxton, Traci Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Toni Braxton @trinabraxton/Instagram

The photo reached over 13,000 fans’ hearts as they sent over their love while remembering Traci.

“Traci was and will always be an inspiration. I absolutely loved watching her on the show. She brought so much laughter into my home even in my darkest moments”

“I loved Traci. Her spirit was like a shining light. Traci is resting in the arms of the Lord, you will see her again. In our spiritual body. [white heart emoji] [sparkle emoji].”

“Singing ‘We are the Braxtons and you’ll see’ missing #braxtonfamilyvalues”

Also posting in Trina’s comments section was Evelyn Braxton, mother of the five ladies. She sent over a purple heart along with a sweet message that read, “Happy National SIsters Day. Look at my beautiful daughters. Traci baby you are forever in our hearts. [purple heart].”

Towanda Braxton posted a series of photos onto her Instagram in appreciation of her sisters as well. She wrote, “#nationalsistersday I absolutely love ALL of my sisters. God has blessed me with four. Each one adds something to my life with awareness and strength.”

She continued, “We may not always see eye to eye… that’s what makes us human. God saw fit to have Traci to be with him. I feel her presence everyday. I’m thankful for each one of my sisters. @tonibraxton #tracibraxton @trinabraxton tamarbraxton. We have been blessed to have each other. Hug your sisters and treasure each moment- the good, the bad and the growth. #nationalsistersday”

In March, it was announced that Traci Braxton passed away after her year- long battle with esophageal cancer. Many fans, friends and celebrities poured out their condolences and prayers to her family after Traci’s transition was announced via a joint social media statement shared by the Braxton family.

A representative told People Magazine that she “was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing.”

Traci’s legacy has been living on;her family members regularly share intimate videos and pictures of them with her onto their Instagram pages.