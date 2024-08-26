‘He Got Away from the Snowbunny’: Bronny James Gushes Over New Girlfriend, Fueling Dating Rumors and Seemingly Making It Instagram Official

LeBron and Savannah James’ 19-year-old son Bronny James has noticeably gotten a new love interest, and it seems he may have made it official on Instagram.

It started earlier this month when he and his 17-year-old brother Bryce James both brought new lady friends as their plus ones to attend their father’s Olympic basketball games with Team USA in Paris. Photos of the four watching LeBron help the team win on its way to Olympic gold surfaced on the internet and ended up on several Instagram pages.

Not only that, but videos of Savannah walking with her daughter, Zhuri, the boys, and their dates in the streets of Paris got fans chatting even more as fans noticed that the girls were seemingly hanging out with the James family overseas without their parents. Since that moment, it appears that Bronny and his plus one, Parker Whitfield, are still going strong.

Whitfield shared a new post on her private Instagram, looking directly into the camera. Bronny, who wasn’t too proud to publicly admit that he likes what he sees, wrote, “She so pretty,” in the comments of the photos. Whitfield stuns in the three-photo post taken on Aug. 20, wearing a simple black satin crop top and jeans while letting her face and curly brown tresses steal the show.

Fans on theJasmineBrand’s post praised the Spelman student for her beauty, giving lots of credit to her parents. One person said, “She’s a perfect mix of the two gorgeous. Her mom was that girl fr,” and another wrote, “The mama fine especially in LOW DOWN DIRTY SHAME!!!”

Whitfield is the daughter of “Queen Sugar” actor Dondré Whitfield and his wife actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield. The two have been married for over 20 years and they also share a son by the name of Dre Whitfield.

Bryce James (left) and Bronny James (right), the sons of LeBron James look on with Sadie Johnson (second from left) and Parker Whitfield (second from right) during the United States’ men’s basketball semifinals 95-91 victory over Serbia at Bercy Arena on Aug. 8 in Paris, France. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Not much is known about Bronny and Parker’s relationship or when they even began dating but since finding out who her parents were and their background, fans have been more enthusiastic about them being together. Some even admitted to being happy that Bronny was no longer with the person he took to prom.

One person wrote, “Good!! He got away from the snowbunny,” and another said, “ill say what everyone is thinking: Im just happy that he got rid of the yt girl.”

Bronny’s prom photos took the internet by storm when folks noticed that he was taking a blond white girl as his date. It’s unclear if the two were actually in a relationship or if he was just escorting her to the popular school event because the two weren’t seen posted together after that moment.