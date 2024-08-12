‘Bullied Bronny Into Getting Rid of the White Girl’: Bronny James New Girlfriend Gets Fan Approval Following Viral Prom Date Backlash

While LeBron James was leading Team USA Mens’ Basketball to another gold medal, his elder son, Bronny James, used the 2024 Paris Olympics to debut a new girlfriend.

The young lady, who has been spotted alongside the newly drafted Laker several times in Paris has been causing a lot of commotion on social media. Many want to know who she is and where she came from. However, it didn’t take long for fans to identify the young woman who has captured Bronny’s heart.

Bronny’s new girlfriend has been identified as Parker Whitfield, the daughter of actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield and actor Dondré Whitfield.

Social media first spotted Parker with Bronny courtside on Aug. 6 as they paid witness to Team USA’s Men’s basketball 122-87 victory against Brazil. Their appearance caused many to attempt to figure out who the pretty girl was that was keeping Bronny’s time.

Photos showed both extremely relaxed around each other, with the 19-year-old NBA rookie wearing a white tee and black shorts, while Parker, a rising sophomore at Spelman College, wore a chic cream cardigan and white pants.

This public spotting marks a shift for Bronny, who previously received backlash from some Black people for taking a blond white girl to his prom in 2022. At the time, photos of Bronny and his date took the internet by storm when a snap of Bronny’s baby sister, Zhuri, side-eyeing the cameras went viral.

Zhuri James reacts to Bronny James going to prom. (Photo:@mrs_savannahhrj/Instagram)

Now, videos circulating online capture Bronny and Parker walking hand in hand through the streets of Paris, accompanied by his brother Bryce and another young lady, seem to be giving him some redemption in some people’s eyes. Close by, was Bronny’s mother, Savannah James and sister Zhuri, both who seemingly gave Parker their nod of approval as she spent several days with the James family in Paris.

Social media quickly lit up, with fans buzzing about the James brothers being seen with Black women.

One person exclaimed, “Bronny got new girl.”

“Who else zoomed in to confirm they are black? #BlackRichLoveWin,” one person noted.

Another added, “Folks bullied Bronny into getting rid of the white girl,” with others pointing out, “both her parents are Black” and mentioning that Bronny “change[d] from blonde to brunette.”

One X user tweeted, “Hold on, no white girls? My boys.”

Hold on, no white girls? My boys👏🏾😁 https://t.co/3jbHlnQYuB — Chase (@SAINT4POTUS) August 8, 2024

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Bronny has been linked to a Black girl.

Back in 2020, there were rumors about a connection with Amara Wayans, the daughter of Damon Wayans Jr. and the granddaughter of Damon Wayans. Speculation grew after fans noticed the two following each other on Instagram, with Bronny leaving flirty comments on Amara’s posts.

In 2023, many thought that he was dating actress Storm Reid, after a photograph of the “Euphoria” star and the baller was posted online. Many tried to figure out their relationship, probing to see if the young adults were merely students at University of Southern California hanging like college kids do or if they were was a romance budding.

Similarly, people are trying to figure out why Parker would fly to Los Angeles to Paris to kick it with Bronny if there wasn’t something serious.

While the details of Bronny and Parker’s relationship remain unclear, it’s evident they are close. Both of them follow each other on Instagram. They both have a very different social media footprint. While the NBA nepo child has a very public social media presence, Parker keeps her social media accounts private, maintaining a level of mystery around her personal life.

What the public does know is how much love and pride her parents have for her. Her mother, Salli, expressed her emotions on Instagram as Parker prepared to attend Spelman for her freshman year.

“And just like that our baby is off to college,” Salli wrote on her profile with a picture of their family. “Wasn’t I just changing her diapers last week? Time has gone by way too fast. I know she’s ready, but I’m going to miss my baby. @alldondre we did good, my love.”

Now, weeks before she returns to the Atlanta HBCU, Parker finds herself in the spotlight, with many curious not about her grades but what’s up with her and the NBA’s most talked-about rookie.