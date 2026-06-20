‘Such a Slob’: Trump’s Bedroom Habits Echo Complaints from His U.K. Stay as White House Insiders Pull Back the Curtain on Why Melania Lives Separately

For decades, President Donald Trump has boasted that his hotels, golf courses, and homes are the finest money can buy.

That carefully crafted image has helped define his brand around the world since the 1970s.

But a forthcoming book claims the reality is his close quarters might be anything but glamorous.

In fact, the tipsters shared with the world that inside one of his private bedrooms is a trash dump.

Which is ironic considering he compared Barack Obama’s Presidential Center and Library to a “trash can.”

President Donald Trump gets thrown under the bus as New York Times reporters put his gross bedroom habits on blast. Critics wonder if first lady Melania, knows. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The latest allegations come from “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.”

The forthcoming book was written by veteran White House reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

In exclusive excerpts published by the Daily Mail ahead of the book’s release, Haberman and Swan describe what the White House looks like on the inside.

The two New York Times reporters pulled back the curtain on Trump’s late-night bedroom habits, which have caused extra work for staff members.

‘Reason Why They Call Him Stinky’: Trump Disgusting Bedroom Routine Leaves Folks Gagging and Zooming In on His Alleged Messy Secret



‘We Knew It!’: Trump Explodes Over FBI Rummaging Through Melania’s Intimates — Then Slips Up And Exposes The Bedroom Secret He’s Been Hiding for Years

According to the excerpts, Trump routinely stayed up late watching television while snacking in bed.

Housekeepers allegedly found empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons scattered throughout his bedroom the next morning.

The authors also claim food stains and spilled drinks frequently ended up on the carpet.

One of the book’s most surprising claims centers on Trump’s private bathroom.

Haberman and Swan write that he insisted on carpeting the space. Staff reportedly found the carpet near the shower soaked on a regular basis.

Workers allegedly worried about moisture collecting beneath the carpet. They also feared mold could eventually develop.

BREAKING: Trump’s sick bedroom habits and life with Melania EXPOSED in bombshell new book!



Seems that behind closed doors, Donald Trump is pretty friggin’ gross. According to the new book from NYT reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, the commander-in-chief’s private… pic.twitter.com/iw9jop1yBd — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 19, 2026

According to the authors, residence employees rotated matching carpet pieces so wet sections could dry instead of using a traditional bath mat.

The book also offers new details about Trump’s living arrangement with first lady Melania Trump.

The authors write that the couple maintained separate bedrooms. Trump reportedly occupied a room next to the traditional master suite.

Melania stayed in the larger bedroom. Haberman and Swan claim the president regularly moved decorative items from shared areas into his own room. Staff members allegedly reminded him that several pieces had been selected by the first lady.

According to the authors, he brushed aside those concerns because he wanted what they described as “the better room.”

The excerpts also claim White House staff eventually began checking the president’s trash. Workers allegedly discovered the presidential sterling silver utensils had been thrown away along with food containers and wrappers. The authors say residence employees quietly cleaned the room every morning while trying to keep the historic home in presentable condition.

The unusual details quickly spread across Reddit. Thousands of readers weighed in. Many mocked the reported conditions.

“White House is gonna need a gut restoration after this fumigation and a decontamination,” one commenter wrote. Another person added, “Wet bathroom carpet, food and trash left around the bed. Gross. Just gross.”

Readers were disgusted by the carpet in the bathroom, calling it “very unhygienic!”

Another person pointed out, “There was pictures of the mattress and pillows etc being thrown out his bedroom at one of the palaces he stayed at when he was in the U.K. iirc.”

The renewed attention echoed complaints surrounding Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

RadarOnline previously cited anonymous palace sources who claimed the president left his Windsor Castle suite in a nasty condition.

The outlet reported that orange spray tan residue stained the bed linens. It also claimed takeout containers, bottles and grooming products were left throughout the room.

Another unnamed source alleged the suite smelled of fast food after late-night deliveries. Those claims have not been independently verified.

“He is such a slob,” said one critic before adding, “Melania has so many reasons not to want to sleep in the same bedroom. The nighttime snacks, a mess in the bathroom.”

Another said, “There’s a reason why Melania doesn’t stay at the white house.”

But rumors that the first lady no longer lives at the White House have been ongoing during Trump’s second presidency.

After securing a license in Florida, she convinced the public she moved to their Mar-a-Lago estate, living a separate life from Trump in Washington, D.C.

Long-standing rumors about the Trumps sleeping apart may not tell the full story.

Previous reports suggest Melania Trump reportedly lives on an entirely different floor of the White House from her husband.

The first lady’s third-floor suite was previously occupied by Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, while President Trump remains on the second floor.

The White House has not publicly addressed the specific allegations contained in Haberman and Swan’s forthcoming book. The full text has not yet been released.

Whether the book changes public opinion remains to be seen.

Trump’s supporters will likely dismiss the claims as another political hit. His critics will point to the allegations as another example of the contrast between the luxury image he has spent decades selling and the private habits described by people who reportedly cleaned up after him.