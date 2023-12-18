Dwyane Wade Dances Near Woman In Video, Fueling More Speculation About Separation from His Wife, Gabrielle Union: ‘Where Is Gabby BRO!’

The Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union separation rumors have not been put to rest as fans online continue to inquire about the state of their marriage.

Wade appears to be spending his time in Miami for the past few weeks working while Union seems to be stationed on the West Coast looking after their daughter, Kaavia.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade posing with their 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Wade. (Photo: @kaaviajames/Instagram)

The retired athlete seemingly has been living his best life partying with friends in between some hosting and brand partnership gigs. Wade also hosted his first Art Showcase at Art Basel Miami using images he took with guidance from Bob Metelus, a notable photographer who began taking photos of Wade in 2008.

On Dec. 17, the former NBA player shared a few images he and Metelus took on Instagram, for his 20.3 million followers to get a glimpse at his creative side.

“I was a little nervous to showcase the photos that I took over the last year and a half, while traveling around the world. BIG thanks to my guy @bobbymetelus for giving me the confidence to trust my eye. Our first Art Showcase at Art Basel Miami was a vibe! Here’s a few of our images. Bob’s is shot in color and mine in black and white!”

Wade’s post features six images, though fans who keep up with Wade online pointed out that the photos were taken during a summer trip to Hong Kong in August, and Union’s 50th birthday celebration last October. After viewing the photos, social media users left dozens of fire emojis and clapping hands for applause in the comment section.

“These pictures scream out love,” wrote one person, while another said, “This dude is an athlete but took on another hobby and is enjoying it unapologetically. Inspirational.” A third individual added, “These are really good!!!! Amazing! Big up yourself!”

However, many zoomed in on the video to notice the huge grin on Wade’s face as he danced to the song “Jerusalema” by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode. He wore a black shirt with pink wings and black pants as a woman wearing a black bodysuit, wedge heels, and a cheetah print purse danced close by.

One person replied, “Where is gabby BRO ! Shouldn’t you be having fun with her?????”

Fans online speculated that Wade and Union were on the rocks after Wade attended a basketball game with his son, Xavier, for his 10th birthday in early November. Xavier was born months before they tied the knot in 2014.

Wade has three other children from his previous relationships and marriage; Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and acts as the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21. Five-year-old Kaavia was born via surrogate years after Union’s difficult journey toward becoming a mom.

Many also noticed that Wade and Union share separate celebratory posts for Thanksgiving. However, by early December the former Miami Heat player was spotted with another woman while out in Miami exploring Art Basel.