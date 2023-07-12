‘You Are Old Enough to be Somebody’s Grandma’: Gabrielle Union Commits to Showing Her ‘Cheeks Until My Ass Literally Falls Off’ After Troll Calls Her Out for Wearing Bikinis

Gabrielle Union vows to show off her assets until the death of her.

On a recent episode of the podcast “Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr,” editor Jasmine Fox-Sulaiman sat down with actress Gabrielle Union. During a conversation about how older women are viewed in today’s society, Union brought up a story about a social media troll that targeted her age and how she was dressed. The person left a comment under one of the 50-year-old’s pictures, saying, “You are old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still wearing bikinis?.” Union says she shot back and corrected the fan by saying “First of all they are not bikinis, they are thongs.” The “Bring It On” actress then promised the commenter that they were “going to see these cheeks until my a– literally falls off,” while throwing in the possibility of wearing a thong in the casket just for spite.

Twitter users jumped to Union’s defense.

“She is too old to wear swimsuits” Whaaaaaaaaatttttt? Pretty sure her body is in better shape than all the trolls harassing her, at her age. “

“People never want anyone to live their lives freely.”

“Are you kidding?? She’s gorgeous.”

"She is too old to wear swimsuits" Whaaaaaaaaatttttt? Pretty sure her body is in better shape than all the trolls harassing her, at her age. — Dariunlancer (@awba18) July 10, 2023

Later in the podcast episode, Gabrielle talked about how comments like this and her experiences aging as a Black woman helped inform her role in her new Netflix romantic comedy “The Perfect Find.” In the film, “The Cradle 2 the Grave” star portrays a 40-year-old woman named Jenna Jones who falls in love with a man, played by Keith Powers, who is 15 years younger than her. Union and Fox-Sulaiman talked about how rarely it is shown for a female main character to be sought after by a younger suitor. Fox-Sulaiman stated that it was “beautiful to see” this kind of relationship.

Union also said that she drew parallels between her relationship with a younger man in her movie with her real-life relationship with NBA champion Dwyane Wade, who is nine years younger than the actress. She said at first she saw the basketball star’s advances as “cute,” but over time his maturity and sense of responsibility won her over.