‘It Was Awful’: How Garcelle Beauvais Spent $6000 on Dating Apps and Still Couldn’t Get a Date

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais has long been recognized as one of the most stunning women in Hollywood. Despite her success in modeling and acting, the Haitian beauty has faced challenges in her personal life, particularly in the dating world.

After two divorces, Beauvais seems to still be hopeful for love. In an interview this week on “Good Morning America,” she opened up about a costly mistake she made while searching for love on a dating app.

Actress Garcelle Beauvais says she has trouble getting a date following $6,000 mishap on a dating app. (Photo:@garcelle/Instagram)

The former Ford model revealed that she spent a staggering $6,000 on a dating app, which she described as “disastrous.” The app, which she didn’t initially name, allegedly charged her a hefty fee weekly.

“I signed up for this app and you had to pay for it, and it was a lot of money per week,” Beauvais explained. “I was like, ‘I don’t feel right having to pay to meet a man.’ So I get off the app. And months later, I’m on my phone, and I hadn’t deleted it.”

The fees accumulated over time, eventually racking up four figures in charges.

“And I didn’t meet a soul, by the way,” she bemoaned. “It was awful. I mean, it was just disastrous. So make sure you get off the app.”

The 57-year-old’s story quickly garnered reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts on her costly mishap.

“Dispute those charges sis!!!” one person advised. Another quipped, “Well, they’ve definitely weeded out the broke boys on that app.”

Others chimed in with practical advice, urging her to monitor recurring payments more closely. “End the subscription, deleting the app doesn’t stop the subscription,” another person noted.

Beauvais has spoken about dating apps before. In a previous interview this month on Sirius XM, she went into more detail, revealing that Bethenny Frankel had recommended the dating app to her and it was called “The League,” known for its high-end clientele, including CEOs.

$399 A WEEK FOR A DATING APP?????? pic.twitter.com/8ITe18vtrJ — Welington (@WelingtonOnAir) August 15, 2024

“So I sign up, and it was like $399 a week,” she recalled, estimating that she racked up the charges over six to eight months.

Her teenage son, Jax, eventually helped her cancel the subscription.

“Mom, why do you have all these things that you’re paying for… A dating app?” he asked, puzzled by the expenses.

The League, known for catering to “picky, busy” professionals, offers various membership tiers. According to the website, The Member subscription costs $299.99 per month, while the Owner and Investor subscriptions are priced at $399.99 and $999.99 per month, respectively. The pricing is different than what the actress suggested.

Beauvais’ story suggests that even Hollywood stars aren’t immune to the pitfalls of online dating, particularly when it comes to managing subscriptions.

Some fans expressed surprise at her decision to share the story publicly, with one commenting, “I love her, but I would’ve kept that story to myself.”

“Couldn’t be me,” another said. “My card would’ve got declined on the 2nd month.”

Others said her Skinny Girl friend would have had to pay her back the money.

The irony of her situation is that Beauvais has had a history of high-profile relationships, including rumored romances with Will Smith, Michael Jordan, and Sean Penn. It would seem like she should not have a problem dating a man.

But being single has been her thing and is a recurring theme in Beauvais’ storyline on “RHOBH.”

Since joining the show in 2020, she has been open about her struggles with dating and her experiences as a single mother. In one episode, she was even competing with cast mate Sutton Stracke for the attention of a guest chef, while the ladies on the show were vacationing in Spain.

Even more recently, she has been spotted out with Vaughn W. Hebron, having people wondering if she was dating the 33-year-old or possibly just filming a movie with him.

It is unknown if that was a real thing or just something that the fans wanted to happen. Either way, she seems to still be single.

Despite her beauty and fame, it seems that Beauvais, like many others, is still searching for love in a world full of challenges.