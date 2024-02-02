My Friend and I Have Eyes for the Same Guy. What Should We Do?

Imagine you and a friend have eyes for the same guy. How would you handle that? Would you laugh it off or play rock, paper, scissors for a chance to be his beau?

Well, that’s what happened between these reality stars.

In a clip for an upcoming episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke appear to fall for one of the guest chefs who came to their villa to cook authentic Spanish cuisine.

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV; @suttonstracke/Instagram)

Originally, “The Jamie Foxx Show” star thought that Chef Storm, a younger, fresh-faced cast mate, was cute. But then, Beauvais met his father, Servais. Gray hair, charming and handsome in the face, she could not contain herself saying to another co-star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, “I’m gonna go for the dad” and later after a few giggles, “Forget the child.”

In her confessional, she said, “I could see myself moving to Spain, learning the language, being with Storm’s daddy and being stepmom to Stormy. I may need to burp him or breastfeed him.”

After a while, Sutton comes in and she likes Servais too.

“He’s hot,” the Sutton says to Beauvais, who in her heart she thinks will most likely pull the guy.

“I mean, Garcelle will probably win. Her bosoms are bigger than mine,” Sutton resigns when the camera cuts to her in her confessional.

The reality is that it makes sense for friends, people who connect because they share similar interests, and have mutual crushes.

Relationship expert and columnist April Masini says that there are basic things that can help buddies in the murky waters when liking the same person.

“If you are aware that you both like the same person, and you can acknowledge this to yourself, for starters, you’ve got a baseline for good communication,” she said in an interview with Business Insider about the subject.

“You don’t have to have a State of the Union address but you should bring it up with your friend, so it’s out there,” Masini added. “This is hard to do because most people want to avoid any awkward feelings and awkward situations.”

She also said it is important not to dismiss your friend’s feelings. Compassion for someone you care about — your friend — is important to muster up, even while advocating for yourself with the person you like.

According to Masini, no one needs to ask permission to date the person because it is fair game. But in those cases, one must also be clear that once you get a conversation, that might lead to a date, or a little more, unless boundaries are set, you cannot call first “dibs” on the person.

“All’s fair in love and war, and you and your friend don’t own this mutual crush, so asking permission isn’t really the right thing to do,” the expert offered before addressing jealousy, saying that that emotion is always “rooted in fear.”

“Jealousy tends to make people lash out, so hedge against that,” Masini said but offered as a tool to get past the nastiness of that emotion, “You can call out your jealousy and tell your friend you’re feeling weird and jealous — or you can ask your friend how they feel about it.”

“That gets the ball rolling,” she believes.

It doesn’t seem like fans are too worried about a catfight breaking out between Garcelle and Sutton. Mostly because they stan them as besties that would never choose a guy over the other (at least in this phase of their lives).

“My faves. Garcelle don’t play about Sutton,” one social media user said on X after another begged producers to keep them on.

“Really enjoying the Barcelona trip. Never thought I’d be saying this but Garcelle, Sutton and Erika are a perfect trio and are keeping us entertained,” another wrote.

It’s clear that “RHOBH” fans seem to want these girls to stay, with or without Servais.