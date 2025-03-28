‘I am Just So F–king Sick of It’: The REAL Reason Garcelle Beauvais Is Leaving RHOBH and Why Some Fans Aren’t Buying It

Former model-turned-reality star Garcelle Beauvais has reached her breaking point with the women of Beverly Hills. The actress and five-season veteran of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was captured storming off the reunion set in an explosive trailer released by Bravo on Tuesday, March 25, just hours after announcing her departure from the hit reality series.

The dramatic exit follows mounting tensions between Beauvais and her co-stars, particularly Dorit Kemsley, who confronted Beauvais over insinuations about Dorit’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and their 2021 home invasion.

The heated exchange left little to no room for reconciliation.

Drama Unleashed: Garcelle Beauvais’s Fiery Words Leave RHOBH Fans Stunned (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

“I am just so f–king sick of it,” Beauvais declares in the trailer before abandoning the set in frustration.

Later, after changing out of her reunion attire, she delivers a parting shot backstage, “I can’t be friends with people like that. I don’t trust them. They’re all f–king a–holes.”

The confrontation centers on Beauvais’ alleged comments suggesting PK may have staged the traumatic home invasion where Dorit was held at gunpoint.

When challenged by Dorit, Beauvais attempts to defend herself, asking, “Was I the only one that felt that way?” Dorit fires back immediately: “You tell me who else? Your four other people from Twitter?”

This latest clash represents the culmination of ongoing friction between Beauvais and the cast, which includes Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, Kathy Hilton, and Jennifer Tilly. Throughout her tenure as the show’s first Black housewife, Beauvais has positioned herself as an outsider willing to ask uncomfortable questions.

When Page Six posted about Beauvais’ exit, fans quickly defended the actress.

“Garcelle you have more talent and brains then all the other women put together. You are so much better than that show, I’m glad for your sake you quit,” one reader commented.

Another supporter praised her unique approach: “Garcelle may not have taken the same crazy pills as the others, but she’s the best at holding up the mirror in front of these gals. What she asks them is what’s actually on the viewers’ minds. The others have gotten good about not commenting on whatever it is they want, and (mostly) getting the others to go along by reciprocating.”

“Garcelle- you are the only normal one. You ask the right questions to all of them. Dorit and Erica are nothing but trash. So there is no longer a reason for me to tune in anymore. Best wishes for your future,” wrote another fan.

Not everyone was sympathetic, however.

One critic commented, “She’ll be back. She announced the leave prior to this reunion airing. She’s pretty judgmental with the other ladies and can be very cutting when she is questioned on issues regarding her life.”

Another skeptic questioned her reasons for leaving, “She wants to focus on her kids during the last year of high school?! That’s when they are constantly avoiding you. Isn’t it? The previous 17 years were pretty important. The cats and the cradle comes to mind.”

Others suspected calculated timing.

“That exit was scripted, she already planned to leave the show to focus on her kids, and other projects, so of course they planned for her to leave in a dramatic way, for the viewers and ratings,” one comment read.

In her departure announcement, Beauvais cited family obligations and career opportunities as her primary reasons for leaving.

“One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too,” she explained, referring to her twin sons with ex-husband Mike Nilon.

Andy Cohen later revealed on his Sirius XM show that he had a serious conversation with Beauvais before her exit.

“She ended in a not good place,” Cohen shared, adding that Beauvais ultimately told him, “I’ve got to choose kind of my life.”

Despite the contentious exit, Beauvais hasn’t closed the door on a potential return.

“Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime. The door will always be open, so you never know. I might pop back in some time,” she teased. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

As the three-part reunion unfolds in the coming weeks, viewers will witness the full extent of what drove Beauvais to walk away from Beverly Hills’s glamour and drama after five tumultuous seasons.