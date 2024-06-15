‘A Lil Cougar Action Going On Here’: Garcelle Beauvais Turns Heads While Out with Young Actor Who Has a Thing for Older Women

In 1993, Vaughn Hebron was being signed to his first season in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. By that time, model-turned-actress Garcelle Beauvais had already enjoyed a career as a Ford model, rocking as a catalog staple and cover girl for magazines like Essence, Ebony, and Jet, and was transitioning into acting, starring in the cult classic “Coming to America” as the royal rose bearer.

Now, over 30 years later, the 57-year-old Beauvais has been spotted out with Hebron’s son and namesake, a young actor 24 years her junior. However, fans were unclear if “Fancy” and Vaughn W. Hebron, 33, were on a date or filming a movie, but one thing’s for certain — the pair are really friendly.

Fans were quick to weigh in after The Neighborhood Talk posted photographs on its Instagram page.

Garcelle Beauvais recently caught the eyes of photographers after being spotted out on the town with actor Vaughn W. Hebron. (Photos: @garcelle/Instagram, @vheb_official/Instagram)

“Look at Barry chilling with them rakidushis he done got him a cougar,” one person wrote, referencing his role on “The Oval.”

Another said, “He looks younger than her oldest son,” as someone else joked, “Oh she’s out here swinging from the chandeliers.”

A fourth said, “A lil cougar action going on here lol” while another fan posed maybe they are not that serious, commenting, “I’ll only believe they are dating if I see it on RHOBH. But go ahead Garcelle’s gotta a groove.”

The Bravo-lebrity definitely has a groove. Over the years, she’s been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including legends like Michael Jordan, Eddie Murphy, and Will Smith. She has also been rumored to have dated Sean Penn and Johnny Depp.

Even Jamie Foxx has been vocal about his admiration, often referring to her as one of the ones who got away.

“I seen you with the dude, you introduced me — ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable,” Foxx once said during an episode of “Going to Bed with Garcelle,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s podcast. Foxx added, “I hate them all. I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f—ked up.’ So every dude, I give them a really sh—ty look.”

Her love life doesn’t stop with the guys she dated. Beauvais walked down the aisle twice. She was first married to Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000 and then to Michael Nilon from 2001 to 2011.

The baby-faced Hebron, who played in shows like “The Game” and got his big break playing on the reality show “TiTi Do You Love Me,” is only one year older than her eldest son, Oliver Saunders, her only child from her first marriage.

She also has twin boys Jax Joseph Nilon and Jaid Thomas Nilon, 16, in 2007, with her second husband.

While the status of Beauvais and Hebron’s personal relationship remains unclear, Beauvais confirmed their working relationship on an Instagram post from May 10.

“My ATLANTA crew,” read the caption of a selfie featuring Hebron and various crew members on set. The caption also included the hashtag #MakingAMovie. Hebron followed up by leaving a heart emoji in the comments of the post.

It was recently announced that Beauvais will be executive producing three new Lifetime original films, one of which she will star in.

If there is something going on between the two co-stars, it’s likely Hebron wouldn’t mind. The “King Richard” actor says that he actually likes his women more mature.

“I’ve always dated older women,” he said in an interview with XONECOLE, “To be honest with you, so when I graduated and started working, the women I dated after that just seemed to know where they were going, or they knew what they were trying to work toward.”