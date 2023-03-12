‘There’s Gonna Be Drama’: ‘Garcelle Beauvais Says the Cast of ‘RHOBH’ Is Bringing ‘Old School Beverly Hills’ Back

As season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production, Garcelle Beauvais decided to give insight into what fans can expect.

The 56-year-old actress-turned-housewife informed People magazine about what’s going down on set.

Garcelle gives an exclusive on season 13 of “RHOBH” (Photo: @garcelle/Instagram)

During the conversation, Beauvais suggested that this season the cast will “Get back to old school Beverly Hills.”



“In terms of like glamour and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood, if we can,” she told the outlet.

She even mentioned that “There’s gonna be drama. So I’m looking forward to it. We just started filming.”

According to People, the Saint-Marc, Haiti, native wouldn’t mind if her former “RHOBH” sister Lisa Vanderpump made an epic return to the reality series.

“Lisa Vanderpump would be fun. I would love that,” she said.

Beauvais and Vanderpump were spotted filming for the “Real Housewives” alum show “Vanderpump Rules,” which airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the Bravo Network.

“The Jamie Foxx Show” star received her diamond in 2020 for the show’s tenth season and also made history as the first Black woman to join the cast of “RHOBH.”

In an interview with “The Real” that same year, Beauvais explained what achieving that milestone felt like.

“It’s great, I also feel like it’s about time because we are in every zip code,” she said, “So, I think it’s really, it’s exciting.”

Throughout her time on the show, the model has dealt with her cast mate Erika Jayne cursing at her 15-year-old son, Jax Joseph Nilon, and trolls who took aim at her oldest son 32-year-old Oliver Saunders’ past drug addiction.

It seemed as if talking about her kids was the final straw, because Beauvais penned an emotional message via Twitter urging Bravo fans to leave her children alone.

“I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids,” she began, “it hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH”

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

Beauvais’ cast mate Lisa Rinna. defended her statement in a now-deleted Instagram story that read, “We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you. Why can’t you treat it like wrestling, for god’s sake, love us, love to hate us? But leave the kids alone.”



Rinna running to Beauvais’ defense may currently seem like a crazy idea due to Beauvais calling the “Harry Loves Lisa” star a “b—h” on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show.



Her harsh nickname for Rinna stemmed from Beauvais learning that the actress suggested she and fellow cast mate Sutton Stracke will have to “show up and work” since Rinna has exited the series.



“B—h, I’ve been showing up,” Beauvais said to Shepherd, “I’ve been showing up, you know, that’s why me and Sutton are considered the favorites.”

While “RHOBH” is currently filming for its new season, it is unclear when it will actually air.