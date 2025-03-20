‘Do Not Put Your Fingers In My Face’: Garcelle Beauvais Demands ‘White Lotus’ Star Leslie Bibb ‘Back Up’ During Tense Exchange on Live TV

Fans are weighing in after “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais had to teach actress “White Lotus” actress Leslie Bibb about personal space.

On the March 19 episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” a slightly tense moment occurred between the two women who were guests on the show. Beauvais was in the midst of answering a question about her “RHOBH” cast members when Bibb interjected, prompting Beauvais to address her directly.

Reading off of a card, Cohen said to Beauvais, “Carter G. wants to know your reaction to watching Boz actually called Dorit out tonight for not accepting Sutton’s apology.”

RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais (L) Orders ‘White Lotus’ Star Leslie Bibb (R) to ‘Back Up’ During Tense Exchange (Screenshot: @BravoWWHL / X)

Beauvais said, “I thought that was great.”

Cohen read another fan question: “It didn’t seem like Sutton’s bigger pocketbook insult fazed you at all. Did it?”

Bibb, who appeared to be a passionate fan of the show, screamed “Yes” as Beauvais began to answer.

Beauvais asked Cohen if he was referring to the showdown between Sutton Stacke and Dorit Kemsley at the restaurant Caviar Kaspia.

Leslie Bibb holds Garcelle Beauvais accountable for not speaking to Sutton Stracke's big wallet comment #WWHL #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/uPWZ0Lloh9 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) March 19, 2025

An excited Bibb yelled, “Yes!” causing Beauvais to turn and stop her in her tracks. “Oh, uh, uh, girl, back up,” she said before chuckling slightly.

Beauvais got back to answering the question, confirm that “it did” faze her when her close friend Stacke made the wallet comment. However, she was interrupted by the overzealous “White Lotus” actress again. As Bibb raised her hands toward Beauvais and spoke between her clenched teeth, a shook Beauvais replied, “Oh my God. Who are you? Dorit?”

There were other cringe moments throughout the “WWHL” episode between Bibb and Beauvais, like her wagging her finger in the “Jamie Foxx Show” star’s face. This occurred after Beauvais said, “F–k Erika,” in response to cast member Erika Jayne saying Beauvais “peaked” in the 1990s because of her dating roster.

Fans took to social media to respond to the awkward exchange between Bibbs and Beauvais.

One person tweeted, “I understand giving an opinion, but do not come into my personal space, do not put your fingers in my face…”

Another watcher responded, saying, “Oh my god.. you’re not kidding… that was way too much…I would probably not have been that polite.”

In the YouTube clip of Bibb wagging her finger, others reacted.

One said, “Garcelle wants to backhand Leslie, and so do I.”

A second wrote, “I think Leslie, is out of touch. You don’t put your finger up at a grown person. lol Like what, they’re having fun… BUZZKILL.”