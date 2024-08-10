‘Now Everyone Is a GOAT’: Days After Simone Biles Debuts New Necklace, Track Legend Carl Lewis Hits Back with Rant Against ‘GOAT’ Overload

Ten-time Olympic medalist Carl Lewis recently weighed in on some of the conversation surrounding gymnast Simone Biles’ greatness.

The former track and field star is one of the most decorated Olympians in American history. He won four gold medals in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, two gold and one silver in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, two golds in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and another gold in Atlanta in 1996. A winner in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4×100 relay, and winner four consecutive gold medals in the long jump, his exploits have garnered him titles such as “World Athlete of the Century,” Olympian of the Century,” or “Sportsman of the Century.” However, he’s not generally called the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

With 11 Olympic medals, Simone Biles leaves the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as the most decorated gymnast in the United States. Her redemption run in Paris came to an end on Aug. 5, when she took silver in the floor exercise. Biles bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, citing her mental health. But she added to her storied legacy this summer by winning gold in the team, all-around, and vault competition.

Biles was widely considered the gymnastics GOAT long before she made the trip to Paris, and she highlighted her position in the sport’s lore by showing off a GOAT necklace on Aug. 1.

But Lewis, an all-time great in his own right, has grown tired of how casually the title “Greatest of All Time” is thrown around.

“It’s really funny. We never used the word GOAT until like 20 years ago,” Lewis told Essentially Sports when he was asked during a recent interview in Paris to share his opinion on whether he considers himself or anyone else the GOAT of the Olympics. “Now, everyone’s a GOAT. My mom is a GOAT with that tie, you know. So, I don’t look at it like that.”

9x Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis is sick of everyone overusing the word G.O.A.T (Photos: @Simone_Biles/X; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Lewis added that the modern-day sports climate promotes comparisons.

He explained, “We’re in a culture where everyone compares. What’s great is that I’m sitting here at the Olympic Games, and I can see Sha’Carri Richardson. I can see Noah Lyles. Simone Biles is here. Katie Ledecky’s here. That’s where I am. I’m in this place with so many amazing people and such diversity. Now, with women having so many [achievements], we get to see them, so I don’t get into all of that.”

Instead of comparing athletes to one another, Lewis suggested he would rather enjoy watching competitors achieve greatness in their respective fields.

“I also don’t get into comparing eras because you compete against the people you run against. I’m more marveled at the great athletes here and their stories.”

Biles has been lauded as the GOAT of women’s gymnastics, and her latest feats in France added to the argument that she is the best athlete to ever compete in her sport.

Lewis, whom Sports Illustrated dubbed the “Olympian of the Century,” in his heyday was often compared to Jesse Owens, who, like Owens in 1984, won gold medals in the 100, 200, 4×100 relay, and long jump in the 1936 Olympics. In the current era Lewis has been compared to Usain Bolt. The retired Jamaican track star, who held the unofficial title of the unofficial title of “fastest man in the world,” is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 and 200 at three consecutive Olympics, from 2008 to 2016. Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, which is one less than Lewis’ nine. Bolt’s world records in the 100 meters and 200 meters stand to this day.