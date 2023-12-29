Simone Biles Says She and NFL Husband Jonathan Owens Argue About Who’s the Better Athlete Following Criticism About Their Relationship 

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles took to social media to clock all of the people who think that she is bothered by her husband’s quip after he called himself the “catch” in their relationship and the subversive inference that she is not his type.

Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens’ appearance on “The Pivot” podcast has had social media talking. The Green Bay Packers safety gave a cheeky account of how they met, revealing that his wife pursued him.

Simone Biles’ husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens responds to criticism about his recent interview. (Photo: @jowens/Instagram)

In one part of the interview, one host, Channing Crowder, pushes a narrative that Owens didn’t want to date Biles, who at the time he didn’t know she was the world’s most decorated gymnast.

He said after the two met on a dating app, she was aggressive in her pursuit of him. According to Owens, the former Houston Texans player was reluctant to hop into a serious relationship because he was so new in the NFL and was a bachelor at the time. He alluded that he was unsure about giving up his single life. Love prevailed, and once the couple linked the rest was history.

As the discourse continued, Biles asked those on X in a frenzy about her love life, “Are y’all done yet?” on Dec. 23. In a follow-up post, which has since been deleted, the star athlete blurted on social media, “Y’all want me to be insecure.”

Biles divulged more about their relationship during Peacock’s “2023 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.” When asked in this week’s episode who is the better athlete, she replied, “I think we’re good at our own sports.” She said considering “difficulty and ability … Gymnastics is harder, if he agrees or not.”

“I know your name,” said Thompson, pointing to Owens’ claim that he didn’t know who she was before they began dating.

Hart then wanted to backtrack as he inquired about the debates and heated arguments being had in the Owens household, including who is the better athlete.

“We fought over it a couple times and then we vowed once we got married we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time,” Biles explained. “He has done my workout in the gym and he could barely do it.”

However, when it came to doing his NFL workouts she “crushed it.”

“Shots fired,” said Thompson, before Hart added, “It’s a lot of uppercuts being thrown.”

Many on social media read into Biles recent remarks, accusing of her carefully protecting her husband’s “ego” in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post.

“She’s a gold medalist, enough said. It’s clear as day she’s the better athlete,” said one person, while another said, “That interview truly put a mirror on their relationship & now it seems she is trying so hard to change the narrative.. probably to not have to admit to herself that it’s true.”

A handful suggested that the two take a pause on doing interviews, while some believe their love is just as strong as it was before the controversy. A third social media user said, “Her entertaining that conversation lets me know she loves him real bad……”

Simone Biles’ husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, admits that he hadn’t even heard of the gymnast when discovering her on a dating app… He also says HE is the catch in the relationship… “I always say the men are the catch”



pic.twitter.com/sjUqd4xcDr — STREEZY on 𝕏 (@STREEZYonX) December 22, 2023

As folks attempt to move on, many are still stuck on how Owens answered the questions during their joint interview. One TikTok creator, Jackreacts904, noted that the Olympian is not the typical athlete’s type.

“Unfortunately, it’s a stereotype but the stereotype rings true. Anytime there’s a ball player whether that’s NFL, MLB, NBA, especially the NBA, all the players girls look identical,” he said.

The social media influencer said those athletes tend to go for the “Kardashian tight big lip, BBL, Fashion Nova model look.”

“If they don’t look like that, typically they fall in one or two categories: high school sweetheart or very rich and famous,” he explained, giving examples of folk like former NBA champion Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, who was already famous when they got together, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelsey, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, one of the most successful pop stars in the world.

When naming high school sweethearts, the TikToker used Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and NBA superstar LeBron James, who both are currently married to their high school sweethearts.

He then encouraged women (possibly speaking to Biles directly) to look at their man’s Instagram account and look at all of the women he follows. He said when he perused the list, he noted that they looked similar to the aforementioned IG model type.

This comment and more have Biles thinking that the public is pushing for her to be “insecure” about her relationship with the NFL player. When she commented that people wanted her to feel unsettled about her relationship, many chimed in agreeing with the gymnast.

“I’m with Simone Biles on this one. These women def want her to feel insecure about that comment her husband made cause they don’t think she is attractive enough to bag a man of that caliber & I am disappointed in yall!!!!!” one person posted.

Many believe this is bound to happen because she dated down but more pointed at Owens, claiming his comments were inappropriate.

“That boy prettier than her and he know it NEXTTTTTT,” one person wrote, as another added, “My husband is raw and sometimes tactless, but it’d be a cold day in HELL before he told anyone I wasn’t the prize.”

Biles and Owens have been married for approximately eight months after dating for three years. Owens said in the same interview that has caused so much drama that he was “afraid to commit.” He confessed they “hit it off instantly” after they “hung out.”

He also took to social media to address the haters, posting on his Instagram, “Unbothered. Just know we locked in over here.”