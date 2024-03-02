‘You Didn’t Say Your Dad’: La La Anthony Is Seemingly Floored By Who Son Kiyan Names as His GOAT Basketball Player 

Actress La La Anthony cannot believe that her son Kiyan has his own father, former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, ranked third on his basketball GOAT list.

The mother and son talked about who and what they consider to be the greatest of all time in various categories during a recent sit-down.

Kiyan and La La Anthony. (Photo: @lala/Instagram)

For Complex’s “GOAT Talk,” the pair read off of cards and answered their top choice.

The 16-year-old basketball player went on to say that his “GOAT NYC breakfast sandwich” was “turkey bacon, egg and cheese on the hero [with] salt, pepper.” His mom said a “chopped cheese.”

When asked about their “GOAT college basketball team,” they both said Syracuse — noting that was the college where, Carmelo, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft, attended and won the NCAA Tournament.

But their opinions started to split drastically when one question about the greatest basketball player of all time was presented.

Without hesitation, La La said her son.

“Mine is this kid I know named Kiyan Anthony,” she said.

The teen asked his mother why and she said, “Cause for nine months of my life, I threw up every single day, nine times a day. [I] laid on a cold bathroom floor because I had the worst and most difficult pregnancy ever. That is why seeing you now on the court, being so amazing, you make your mom so proud.”

Then it was Kiyan’s turn to share who his GOAT is. Without hesitation, he said, “My GOAT is Paul George.”

“Are you … are you serious? I’m leaving,” La La gasped.

“Paul George is the best player. Kobe, Paul George,” the teen continued before being interrupted by his mother, who asked, “When are you going to say …”

“Carmelo Anthony,” he added before dodging a bunch of cards his mother threw at him.

His mother gasped, “The fact that you didn’t say your dad first is crazy to me.”

She threw more cards at him. The “Power” star was not the only one miffed by his answers, so were some people on social media.

“he better be joking lmaooo,” an X user wrote.

“Bruh wassup with these kids and Paul George???” one person tweeted.

6’8, handles better than most guards, scores at all 3 levels, generational defender, literally no weakness in his basketball skill — 🐐 (@6_0_Mafia) February 27, 2024

Kiyan tried to explain that there were levels to this and that his dad doesn’t have to be talked about because he is so great.

“You don’t think your child should keep, like, your legacy going by talking about you,” she asked her son. “So, If you had a son you wouldn’t want him to stay you’re the GOAT basketball player?”

Never giving up on his position, Kiyan said, “I said him — third.”

This is not the first time that Kiyan has listed his top players, and he seems to keep it consistent.

In a video posted on the X platform last July, the teen was asked if “Paul George best player in the NBA?”

Carmelo's son, Kiyan Anthony: Paul George is the best player ever. Not THE GOAT, but my GOAT. Top 3 is Paul George, Kobe, Melo pic.twitter.com/BML6fopZxy — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) July 16, 2023

“Yeah, best player ever,” he responded. “Nah not the GOAT. My GOAT.”

“OK give me your top three players of all time,” the reporter asked him. Just like with his mother, he said, “Paul George, Kobe, Carmelo Anthony.”

Kiyan’s Olympic gold-winning father has not weighed in on his comments, most likely because he understands kids are going to be kids.