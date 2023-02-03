‘Traumatic Experience’: Lala Anthony Speaks Out About Finding Out Her Ex-Husband Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Fathered Twins During Their Marriage

La La Anthony spoke candidly about the pain she and her son, Kiyan, endured after media outlets alleged that Carmelo Anthony fathered twins with another woman. During an appearance on “The Jason Lee Show,” with “BMF” co-star Da’Vinchi, Lee opened the floor for Anthony to address that painful moment during her marriage to the free-agent NBA star.

During the 13:55 mark, Lee shared the only time he felt as though Anthony would no longer be his friend stating that it was when his gossip site Hollywood Unlocked broke a story suggesting that the 10-time NBA All-Star stepped outside of his marriage on Anthony and had twins.

La La Anthony. (Photo: @lala/Instagram)

While telling this story, Lee noted that La La’s initial reaction to the story was not what he imagined.

Instead of the “BMF” actress cursing him out for initiating the rumor, Lee recounted that she cautioned that he should think about her and Carmelo’s teenage child.

“You said, ‘You gonna write whatever you gonna write and none of that has anything to do with me, just think about my son when you do that,’” Lee said.

The 45-year-old revealed that those words hit him hard, prompting him to keep up with the story’s process before it was published.

Acknowledging Lee’s receptiveness in understanding her experience, Anthony went onto thank him for how he chose to handle the story, noting that this journey was not an easy one to go through.

“What stood out about you [Lee] to me is that that was a very traumatic experience in my life,” La La said. “A very traumatic experience with my son hearing things, whether true or not true. You respected what I said.”

The 40-something actress also revealed she learned a valuable lesson after the situation took place stating, “I understood in that situation to be calm. Me going off or going crazy, what was that going to do?”

LaLa Anthony was in the house to support Carmelo tonight. pic.twitter.com/yZLyNUfPw2 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 26, 2019

Hollywood Unlocked reported in June 2021 that a 38-year-old woman shared to the gossip site that Carmelo was the father of her newborn twins.

The woman, whose identity the site did not reveal, supposedly came with receipts to back up her claim, as the site reported her saying, “I’ve seen my wrong in the situation and I should’ve never let this get this far, but I don’t want my kids to suffer.”



Apparently, the mystery woman was even allegedly open to having a conversation with La La Anthony, “but doubt she would give her the opportunity to talk things over,” Hollywood Unlocked wrote then.

Just one month after news broke about Melo’s possible twins, La La filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years. TMZ was first to report the story, disclosing that Anthony filed in New York and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

The unidentified woman’s claims remain unconfirmed, but this wasn’t the first time the athlete is alleged to have fathered a child outside of his marriage.

In 2022 he was spotted out with an adorable 5-year-old, which prompted fans to believe that was his child. In 2017, TMZ exclusively reported that sources confirmed he cheated on Anthony and had gotten the other woman pregnant.

Fast-forward five years later, he’s spotted out with a toddler whose name was revealed to be Genesis Harlo Anthony.