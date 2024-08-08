‘I Know MJ Hates This Dude’: Michael Jordan’s Parenting Under Fire as Son Marcus Was Caught Dabbling In ‘Nose Candy’

Photos have surfaced showing Marcus Jordan, the second-eldest child of NBA legend Michael Jordan, seemingly bumping his nose with a white powdery substance while with his new girlfriend, Ashley Stevenson.

The images, depicting him using a metallic spoon-like device to sniff the substance, have sparked social media speculation, with many accusing him of cocaine use.

Is this another shameful moment for the son of the former Chicago Bulls star, or is it a sign of bad parenting?

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan caught snorting white substance on vacation. (Photo: heirmj523/Instagram)

Multiple images circulating online show a shirtless Marcus sporting a new beard while retaining his distinctive tattoos, including a star on his right shoulder and a tattooed rosary around his neck.

While Marcus, 33, was staying at the Maybourne Riviera hotel in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, his bikini-clad partner was pictured smiling and talking to another man and woman, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained the photographs. Another image shows him holding what appears to be a weed blunt or brown cigarette.

The Trophy Room founder grinned widely after the act, continuing to chat with his companions sitting at a table boasting a bounty of watermelon, avocado, and other fruit and vegetables.

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA Hall Of Famer Michael Jordan, seen in south of France with his current girlfriend Ashley Stevenson snorting a white powder during a poolside lunch. pic.twitter.com/D7my3mttVO — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 7, 2024

Folks on the X platform weighed in, many claiming he ruined his father’s legacy and broke his mother’s heart.

One post read, “Just out in the open, raw to the world?! He has no couth or decorum. Where the hell is Juanita??”

Another user said, “I know MJ hates this dude,” prompting another to reply, “This how you get taken up out the will.”

Some blamed Marcus’ father for his son’s actions, even claiming that Michael Jordan himself might have engaged in similar behavior.

“MJ does it too. The hell. Where u think he got it from?” wrote one user. Another blasted, “Michael Jordan is a horrible father,” prompting another fan to joke, “A casual bump at the breakfast table is real degenerate s—t. I know MJ is proud.”

However, there were many fans who pushed back against accusations that Michael Jordan was a poor parent. One fan hit back, “This is so ignorant like so every parent that has an addict kid did drugs too?”

Another said, “Marcus Jordan needs to take his father’s advice. Lay off the nose candy.”

The incident has also led to comments about double standards in celebrity treatment.

“If this was Bronny, everyone would be DESTROYING him and slandering LeBron as a parent – but, since Marcus Jordan is the son of the most overprotected superstar we’ve ever seen, nobody cares. The double standards never cease to amaze me,” one user said.

Others believe this is part of his downward spiral since dating Larsa Pippen, the former wife of Michael Jordan’s Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

“Michael Jordan got away with so much s—t to keep that legacy intact. For his talentless son to be out here f—king up the brand,” read one tweet. “He powdering his nose, dating ex-teammate wives, and backdooring sneakers… son you need rehab.”

A humorous take from another user quipped, “Snow and Watermelon the breakfast of champions. Marcus Jordan out here making Michael Jordan and Larsa Pippen too proud #RHOM.”

Marcus launched a sneaker collab with his dad in March, with the release of its Air Jordan 1 Low OG. It comes in two colors and features Jordan’s signature in black on the heels, metallic gold Wings and embroidered Swooshes. This shoe collaboration arrived quickly after rumors about his and Larsa’s second breakup in early 2024.

The former pair reconciled briefly on Valentine’s Day before ending their relationship again by March 2024. Recently, Marcus has been seen with Stevenson, who resembles Larsa, sparking rumors that they might have rekindled their romance.

Though the former couple is no longer together, Jordan’s current babe, Stevenson, closely resembles Marcus’ much older ex. Jordan reportedly began dating the 34-year-old Instagram personality just months after his split with Larsa, and, just like Pippen had been during their relationship, Stevenson is already at the center of a media firestorm.