‘I’m Michael Jordan’s Son’: Marcus Jordan Busted with New Woman By Police Months After Larsa Pippen Breakup and Being Caught with a ‘Straw Up His Nose’

Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on several charges in Orlando, Florida.

TMZ reports Marcus was booked into Orange County jail on charges of driving under the influence, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest on Feb. 4.

Cops alleged that the former University of Central Florida basketball player got his blue Lamborghini SUV stuck on railroad tracks around 1:14 a.m. in Maitland after he fled police from a traffic stop.

Video footage shows an officer from Seminole County attempting to pull Marcus over before he pressed the gas and sped off. Instead of following in pursuit, the officer called it in to dispatch, stating, “I’m turning around.”

Maitland Police Department officers later found the 34-year-old and his vehicle on the railroad tracks but he was not alone. He claimed they took a wrong turn, got stuck and needed help.

Marcus said, “We thought we were making a right and I f-cking turned onto the train tracks apparently.”

As officers approached, Marcus could be seen in the driver’s seat as a dark-haired woman in the passenger seat rolled up the window. They immediately noticed his slurred speech and his eyes were “bloodshot/glassy.”

A strong smell of alcohol was also detected by an officer during questioning, court documents show, with Marcus claiming he had some drinks at a gentleman’s club hours earlier. But he insisted he was fine despite failing three sobriety tests.

“I’m Marcus Jordan, I’m Michael Jordan’s son,” he said as police searched his pockets. “I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just trying to get home and I made a wrong turn.”

“It’s true, I can confirm,” added the woman.

A white powdered substance was also found in his pants pocket during the search, which led to the arrest.

Marcus’ now viral mugshot, which shows him smirking, arrives just six months after images appeared to show the Chicago-born reality television star sniffing a substance that many described as “nose candy.”

In Aug. 2024, paparazzi captured Marcus and his girlfriend, Ashley Stevenson, at the Maybourne Riviera Hotel in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.

The photos showed him lifting a small spoon-like instrument to one nostril with one hand while using his other hand to close his other nostril. Meanwhile, Ashley, and two other unknown people, who were seated at a table at an outdoor restaurant, continued laughing.

“Marcus Jordan needs to take his father’s advice. Lay off the nose candy,” one individual said at the time.

News of Marcus’ recent trouble with law enforcement for alleged drug use led to social media users mentioning the scandalous pictures from France.

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA Hall Of Famer Michael Jordan, seen in south of France with his current girlfriend Ashley Stevenson snorting a white powder during a poolside lunch. pic.twitter.com/D7my3mttVO — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 7, 2024

“He [is] supposed to be playing basketball, but he is busy sniffing,” one person on X posted, while anoter noted, “Well we watched him with that straw up his nose so.”

“I mean, we saw that video of him overseas. We aren’t shocked lol,” another joked. A more understanding tweet read, “Hopefully, this is the ‘bottom,’ he needs to start rebuilding his life.”

Similarly, someone offered, “That’s a tough situation—hope he gets the help and support he needs to turn things around.”

Marcus was seen wearing a black hoodie, track pants and Jordans on his feet following his release from jail on Tuesday morning.

His’ father is widely thought to have avoided the pitfalls of drug abuse, but Michael Jordan has spoken about how drugs were a big part of NBA culture when he entered the league in 1984 as a rookie for the Chicago Bulls.

He was asked about the mid-1980s Bulls team being described as a “traveling cocaine circus” in Netflix’s “The Last Dance.” That 10-part docuseries covered MJ’s career as the Bulls franchise player for 13 seasons.

Michael, 61, recalled searching in a hotel in Peoria, Illinois for his teammates during the 1984 preseason. The 14-time NBA All-Star claimed he eventually found the whole team in one room and witnessed his fellow ballers engaging in debaucherous behavior.

“You got your lines over here, you got your weed smokers over here, you got your women over here. So the first thing I said, ‘Look, man, I’m out,’” Michael stated, per NBC Chicago.

“Because all I can think about is if they come and raid this place, right about now, I am just as guilty as everybody else that’s in this room. And from that point on, you know, I was more or less on my own.”

Michael married Juanita Vanoy, 65, in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 1989. They had three children together before divorcing on Dec. 29, 2006.

Their first son, Jeffrey, arrived on Nov. 18, 1988. Marcus was born on Dec. 24, 1990. Michael and Juanita also have one daughter named Jasmine, who was born Dec. 7, 1992.

Many would say Marcus is the more famous sibling as he became more recognizable for his personal life than his basketball skills. He publicly dated Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father’s Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

Larsa, 50, and Marcus dated from 2022 to 2024, starring in two shows together: season 2 of Peacock’s “The Traitors” reality show and Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

Marcus Jordan claps back at Larsa Pippen ‘rewriting history’ for ‘clout’ post-breakup https://t.co/WgSi1VCMCU pic.twitter.com/XQs5mZojWm — Page Six (@PageSix) March 27, 2024

After breaking up with Larsa following an on-again, off-again relationship, Marcus introduced Stevenson as his latest love interest on Instagram in August 2024 after their trip to France.

Any immediate plans for Marcus and Ashley to go on international trips are likely on hold as he deals with being charged with multiple crimes in Florida.

But this is not his first run-in with the law. In 2012, the Trophy Room boutique owner was arrested for engaging in a drunken altercation with a woman outside an Embassy Suites hotel in Omaha, Nebraska. CBS News reports Marcus was fined $250 and court costs after pleading no contest to disturbing the peace. He was also charged with obstructing a police officer charge, which was dropped as part of a plea agreement.