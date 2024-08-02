‘He Tried To Catch A Fade’: Comedian Mark Curry Reveals How Katt Williams Stopped Him from Knocking Out Steve Harvey and Stealing His Rolls Royce

Comedian Mark Curry no longer has beef with Steve Harvey, but he still has a story to tell about the time he confronted his comedic peer.

Curry has previously discussed the time he questioned Harvey about stealing his jokes when they both appeared at the 2017 special celebrating Def Comedy Jam’s 25th anniversary.

The Bay Area native, Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams, and more were among the stand-up acts who performed during the live Netflix event.

This past January, a clip from the recording began to circulate online, showing all of the evening’s stars on stage. Both men were standing behind the crowd of people as it appeared as though Curry and the “Family Feud” host were having a heated exchange of words.

Comedian Mark Curry says Katt Williams tried to keep him calm during Steve Harvey confrontation. (Photos: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Around that same time, an interview clip of Curry slamming the entertainer for poaching his content also resurfaced. As most social media users will recall, the start of 2024 ushered in a flood of receipts seemingly exposing Harvey for being more than just inspired by his contemporaries following Williams’ viral “Club Shay Shay” podcast appearance.

However, in a new sit-down for “Sway’s Universe,” Curry rehashed how he and Harvey could have come to blows nearly a decade ago during the broadcasted event. In the Aug. 1 discussion, he first admitted that he “jammed up Steve Harvey for taking jokes” at the Netflix special honoring Def Comedy Jam.

“He tried to, you know, catch a fade…You from the town, you gon’ catch a fade wherever you are,” Curry said. The “Hanging With Mr. Cooper” star further explained that if he truly wanted to fight the comic he would have done so.

If you go back and look at Def Comedy Jam 25 you can see Mark Curry checking Steve Harvey in the background pic.twitter.com/lUotrFPChA — BIG MALCOLM X PLAY COUSIN (@Omowale99949437) January 9, 2024

Curry said, “We don’t try to fight. I would’ve walked up and knocked him out. We don’t do that. I just wanted to conversate to him and see what was the situation, why was you taking my material?”

Moreover, the veteran joke dealer said that his friend Williams played a prominent role in helping his frustrations not boil over.

“But the thing about it was I came with Katt Williams,” Curry continued. He would reveal that the Emmy winner even persuaded him not to exact revenge by stealing Harvey’s white Rolls-Royce from the parking lot.

Curry recalled his friend telling him, “‘Now is not a good time.’.. He was the one who calmed me down…but that Oakland in me, when I see you, I see you.”

The “Family Reunion” actor concluded that the rift is old news, though he did not allude to them being on good terms. “We moved on. He can have them jokes. I got many more, boy,” he said. In the video’s YouTube comments, a fan of Curry’s wrote, “salute to mark curry he way funnier than Steve.”

A second person doubled down on illustrating how Curry was always a funnier act compared to the superstar entertainer when they commented, “I watched The Steve Harvey Show for the supporting cast, I watched Hanging With Mr. Cooper for Mark Curry.”

On Instagram, a third person chimed in, “Steve Harvey needs to apologize.”

The four-time author has not addressed Curry’s claims. As for Williams’ complaints of Harvey being a joke thief and generally unpleasant industry figure, he did hit back.

In June, while at a charity golf event, he told attendees that “Katt Williams aint s—t,” his first direct address of his peer since the viral interview at the top of the year.