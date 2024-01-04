Resurfaced Videos Seemingly Shed Light on Steve Harvey’s Alleged History of Stealing Jokes from Mark Curry and Past Beef with Bernie Mac

Katt Williams recently revisited his accusation that Cedric the Entertainer stole one of his jokes for “The Original Kings of Comedy” tour with Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, and the late Bernie Mac.

However, resurfaced videos and posts on X have fans revisiting Harvey’s past beef with fellow comedian Mark Curry, who accused him of stealing his material.

Williams first accused Cedric the Entertainer of stealing one of his jokes in 2021, and he again during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay” on Jan. 3. After a video of Williams talking about Cedric stealing his joke made the rounds on X, a resurfaced clip of Curry accusing Harvey of stealing his Halloween jokes was shared by a fan. Clips were also shared of Curry performing in 1999 and of Harvey seemingly retelling Curry’s jokes in 2005.

Curry accused Harvey of stealing his jokes during an appearance on “The Mike & Donny Show” back in 2019 where he was asked, “So, what’s up with you and Steve, man?” He replied, “Ain’t nothin’ with me. He … Steve stole my material for his show, so I had a beef on that.”

Curry went on to say that he received a phone call telling him that Harvey was telling his material on Harvey’s “bulls—t” talk show.

“He did my whole Halloween run,” said Curry. “And I know he didn’t think of it. This is true stuff that really happened to me. And, so, my thing is, you didn’t have to do that, homeboy. So, you know, motherf—ker you made enough money, b—h ass, you know. You made enough money, you did enough, you know. Why are you on my material?”

“And then people wanna jump up and [say], ‘He didn’t steal your material.’ Yes, he did!”

The clips show Curry performing his Halloween joke about wearing a brown box as a costume and Harvey telling a similar joke, telling everyone he was dressed in the same attire and looked like a “UPS man.”

“The Original Kings of Comedy” included the late Bernie Mac, Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey and D.L. Hughley. Harvey and Mac reportedly did not get along during the tour due to him accusing the “Family Feud” host of stealing his material.

Mac also accused Harvey of trying to sabotage his role in the film “Ocean’s Eleven” during an interview with GQ, but Harvey denied the accusations. Rumor has it Mac was told by producers that Harvey came to them separately and offered to accept the role at a cheaper price.

Another viral clip from Williams’ interview shows him discussing why he turned down a role in “The Original Kings of Comedy.”

“I know the truth. You think Imma let you s—t on Bernie and then come get me? I’m the next king? Why because the whole time Bernie was here you was acting like you was funnier than him. Th reason you was supposed to go last was because it was your tour. Tell the truth. It was Steve’s tour.”

Williams added, “You can’t beat the king,” before joking that Harvey’s acting career took off after Bernie’s death.

The “Bernie Mac Show” star passed away in 2008 at the age of 50 from the inflammatory disease sarcoidosis.

During a 2022 appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” Cedric The Entertainer explained that Harvey and Mac were both alpha males who “saw it different” while admitting that their feud was a contributing factor as to why he declined to do “The Original Kings of Comedy 2.”

Fans reacted to the resurfaced clips on social media, and several brought up Mac’s accusations about Harvey.

“I ain’t f—k with Steve Harvey since he tried to undercut Bernie Mac out of Ocean’s Eleven,” noted one. “That’s why there wasn’t a Kings of Comedy 2. Cedric was never funny to me tho.”

“When Bernie Mac was cast for the Ocean’s Eleven dynasty..Steve Harvey went to the director and producer to try and steal the role from him and even told them he would take less money..they said no n told Bernie..that’s why Bernie never wanted to do another Kings of Comedy tour,” added another.

“Damn stole the whole joke,” wrote one fan. “Mark curry ain’t wrong.”

Harvey denied Curry’s accusations in 2020 and said the “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” star needed to “grow up,” while adding that he didn’t know what he was talking about.