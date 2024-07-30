‘Wasn’t He with India Love?’: The Game’s Attack on Alleged Child Predator Has Fans Calling Out His Controversial Relationship with Teenaged India Love

Rapper The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, joined forces with internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy on a livestream. The Compton native appeared on Vitaly’s show for a viral segment centered around confronting presumed pedophiles.

At one point, The Game and the rest of Vitaly’s crew assaulted and berated a 22-year-old man inside a public bathroom. Video footage of Game throwing a pie at the alleged child abuser’s face made its way to Instagram, Twitter, and other social media sites.

Unfortunately, the public’s attention quickly turned to accusations the 44-year-old “Hate It or Love It” hitmaker groomed a now-28-year-old India Love Westbrooks during her teenage years.

Instagram users responded to a post covering Vitaly’s “catching child predators” video by recalling Game’s supposed past after the clip was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s page. For example, one person on Instagram asked, “Wasn’t he with India Love when she was underage?”

Someone else on the platform wondered, “And wasn’t he dating India Love when she was a minor?” In addition, a social media user insisted, “It takes a Predator to catch a Predator y’all.”

According to The Shade Room, The Game started dating Love in 2014 when “The Westbrooks” reality show star was just 18 years old. He would have been around 35 years old at the time.

Some fans came to the defense of the now 44-year-old. A lot of fans maintained that Love was of consenting age when the rumored romance began.

“Can y’all stop with the LIES already! India was a LEGAL ADULT when they were together. Google is free,” a sympathizer wrote.

Another supporter of the hip-hop artist conveyed, “So y’all aren’t happy they catching a predator all bcuz y’all don’t like the Game… ok.”

“Are yall slow? When him [and] India was together she was definitely in her 20s yall say anything,” read one Instagram comment. In response, someone added, “Naw she was freshly 18 but they were def around each other when she was underage.”

Neither The Game nor India Love have confirmed the speculation about their reported relationship. But the “How We Do” rapper is no stranger to controversy or fans making unwarranted accusations about his behavior.

The Game also faced backlash for a June 2024 Instagram post involving his 13-year-old daughter, California “Cali” Dream Taylor. Many online have expressed how “weird” or inappropriate their photos are.

The “Waist Deep” actor can be seen in a photo on one knee while handing Cali a flower as a celebration of her graduation from 8th grade. His caption read, in part, “The most incredible love I’ve ever known.”

Many of the online reactions implied the interaction between The Game and Cali too closely resembled a marriage proposal. A critic commented, “Not me assuming this young lady was getting proposed to… this is weird.”

Previously, The Game had to deal with public outcry over Cali’s 2023 Halloween attire. The middle schooler wore a Fashion Nova Dallas Cowboys costume which led to complaints the outfit was “too grown” for a girl her age.

“She makes straight A’s.. heavy on the straight…. So this is the 1st Halloween I allowed her to pick her own costume & she went straight to @fashionnova with her mom’s card with no hesitation lol,” Game explained.

The Grammy Award-nominated performer continued, “She kept it cute but I still low key wanna fight somebody… I just don’t know who [and] someone tell her we are a 49ers household.”

In addition to having a daughter, The Game has two sons. His ex-girlfriend Valeisha Butterfield gave birth to 21-year-old Harlem Caron Taylor.

Game’s former fiancée Tiffney Cambridge is the mother of 17-year-old King Justice Taylor as well as California Dream Taylor.

In the midst of these accusations, the West Coast native is also facing the possibility of losing his home due to a 2016 settlement from a sexual battery lawsuit filed against him in 2015. A judge subpoenaed his kids’ school records and proof of resident on behalf of the victim, former reality star Priscilla Rainey.

She is seeking the remainder of her $7 million settlement and The Game’s mansion is allegedly worth nearly $3 million. The Game has already paid her $500,000.

Zdorovetskiy also has a history with a similar charge after he was arrested for attacking a woman and punching her in the face in 2020. He reportedly recieved a $7,500 bond and a felony charge for aggravated battery, according to TMZ.