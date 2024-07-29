‘Who Hires These People?’: Serena Williams’ Husband Has Epic Clap Back After Media Refers to Him as Tennis Star’s ‘Personal Umbrella Holder’

Alexis Ohanian is steadily becoming less known for his prominence in the tech industry and more for playing his role as the husband to Serena Williams. Or at least it seems that way after he was mistaken by an Olympic commentator as the retired tennis phenom’s personal umbrella holder.

The flub occurred on the red carpet of the Opening Ceremony of the Games in Paris on July 26. Williams, Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia, 6, were making their way through the line of media outlets grappling for photos and interviews as it rained.

Alexis Ohanian had the perfect response to Olympic commentator mistaking him as Serena Williams’ umbrella holder during the Olympics Opening Ceremony. (Photos: @alexisohanian/Instagram)

Ever the gentleman, the Reddit co-founder made sure to keep his wife’s red dress and her bevy of curls from being soaked by shielding her with an umbrella. A woman accompanying the family made certain that their oldest daughter was equally protected from the elements.

Yet, the innocent moment became the talk of social media as many realized the commentator had no idea the multimillionaire was not just another member of Williams’ staff.

“She looks absolutely incredible. She’s got someone just behind us holding an umbrella,” Eurosport commentator Laura Woods said. “Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you.”

“Who hires these people,” responded an X user. “That man is her husband and the father of her child.”

“Can’t get over the commentator referring to Alexis Ohanian as Serena Williams’ personal umbrella holder; really don’t think she was kidding too,” read another tweet about the gaf.

Another Twitter user playfully wrote, “Alexis is going to have a t-shirt that says “Serena’s umbrella holder” by Monday.”

Even Ohanian got in on the banter. He retweeted The Tennis Letter’s post about him being reduced to an athlete’s own Fonzworth Bentley. But on Instagram, his followers saw him fully embrace the now viral incident.

While sharing a photo of Williams, their daughter, and himself, he wrote, “Olympia. Serena. Serena’s Personal Umbrella Holder. Let the games begin!” His unbothered reaction was endearing to followers who praised him for doting on his ladies. “Your sense of humor is dope,” said one follower. Someone else wrote, “I love this for her. You’re the best partner and let your girls shine!”

On July 28, Ohanian shared another photo to Instagram, this time holding the umbrella for his daughter. “I’m also Olympia’s personal umbrella holder,” he captioned the image.

One follower praised his love for his family, writing, “Real men look after their wives and children!”

Ohanian quickly responded, reminding fans that he is only doing what is expected of him.

“Y’all setting the bar too low for me,” he wrote. “Celeb dads get flowers just for *acknowledging* they have kids.”

Two years ago, Williams’ ex-boyfriend, rapper Drake, hoped to get a rise out of the entrepreneur when he rapped, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi,” on the “Her Loss” track titled “Middle of the Ocean.

The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. pic.twitter.com/oaEKuRWFnj — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) November 4, 2022

The superstar athlete and Canadian briefly dated in 2015. Ohanian hit back at the lyrical jab when he tweeted, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

Williams and Ohanian have been inseparable since meeting in 2015. They were engaged and making red carpet appearances by 2016. And in 2017, they welcomed their first child, Olympia, and tied the knot. The pair expanded their family in 2023 when they welcomed a second daughter, Adira River.