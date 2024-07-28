‘Light Face Lift, Lip Augmented and Nose’: Ciara’s ‘Michael Jackson Nose’ Ridiculed as Cosmetic Surgery Accusations Resurface

Ciara has never admitted to preserving her “Goodies” with the help of a surgeon, but that doesn’t mean fans are convinced good genes are to thank for her modelesque appearance.

For over a decade, murmurs of the singer altering her face have circulated, though she has never publicly acknowledged the speculation. As a result, conversations about what has or has not aided her glow-up continue to persist.

When a social media account posted side-by-side images of Ciara from 2006, when she was about 20 years old, and in 2019, when she would have been 33 years old, social media users had plenty to say earlier this year.

Ciara fans are divided as years of speculation she had a nose job persist. (Photos: @Ciara/Instagram)

One person rudely remarked, “She used to look like Wanda skyes [sic], until she had face work.” A second individual, convinced that her evolving appearance was the work of gifted hands, commented, “Light face lift, lip augmented and nose.”

Someone else theorized that the Atlanta native’s more chiseled face was the result of buccal fat removal. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the elective cosmetic procedure “reshapes the face by removing all or some of the buccal fat pad in the lower cheek.”

However, several supporters of the Beauty Marks Entertainment founder shunned the notion that Ciara’s beauty was bought. “A little lift here and there. She definitely got her nose done.This is not surgery, this is just maturity,” read one defense.

Instagram account asks fans to spot the difference between Ciara 2006 and [email protected]/Instagram

A fan doubling down on other factors playing a role in the “Like a Boy” artist’s appearance wrote, “Camera technology has improved, makeup budget has increased, and it’s been over a decade so her face has matured… nothing to see here.”

Ciara seemed to subtly address rumors that she had undergone rhinoplasty when she appeared on the “RuPaul” talk show in 2019. “Every time I see you, I am only focused on your nose. Is that your real nose?” asked host RuPaul. The singer giggled before responding, “Yes, it is my real nose.”

I didn't even realize Ciara's nose job was that drastic until now. Wow. Money well spent. It's a well done job. pic.twitter.com/XJexuPN5JA — Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) July 12, 2016

The TV personality did not let up on her as he then said, “It is just the most beautiful nose. Do people say that to you?” She would go on to admit that yes, she had heard the compliment before, but she had also experienced a few slights about the facial feature too. “When I was younger they would say I had like a Michael Jackson nose when I was really young,” she disclosed.

On YouTube, where the clip of her sit-down with RuPaul can be found, skeptics were quick to call her out for not confessing to the plastic surgery theories. “Notice how she COULDN’T look Rupaul in the eye when she told that BIG LIE!!” wrote one person not buying her story about having the same nose from childhood.

However, another viewer said that even if she had gone under the knife, there was still some truth in her claiming to have the same nose. “Technically, she was born with that nose. All the doctors did was carve out the cartilage and reshape it. It’s still the same nose though,” they wrote.

More recently, in May, Ciara left her followers baffled by her graceful aging when she posted a photo paying homage to her debut album, “Goodies,” from a photo shoot where she was rocking a pink hoodie and similar cross necklace to those on her album cover from nearly two decades prior.

Even then, she faced claims of having a nose job while others argued that upgraded makeup artists were to thank for the slimmer bridge of her nose and nostrils. Either way, fans remain unanimous that there is no denying she remains a sex symbol and undeniable beauty.