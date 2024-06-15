‘Fire Your Stylist!’: Serena Williams Debuts Bombshell Transformation After Being Harshly Criticized For Her Looks 

Serena Williams was a sight to behold on the red carpet for the world premiere of her docuseries “In the Arena: Serena Williams” as part of the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

The world-class athlete who, alongside her sister Venus Williams, dominated tennis for two decades is recounting her career milestones in the eight-episode series. The 23-time Grand Slam winner was dolled up in a flowing light pink corset dress that fell just above her knees.

The outfit also featured a slit that stopped just below the hip and was paired with matching pink peep-toe platform heels and a pearl necklace. Serena put her best face forward for the occasion, opting to wear her blond bundles styled in loose waves and her makeup reminiscent of old Hollywood mixed with matching neutral tones for her blush, lip color, and eyeshadow.

Serena Williams Debuts Bombshell Transformation After Being Harshly Criticized For Her Looks (Photo: Serenawilliams/Instagram)

“She is the moment” and “A vision” read two comments praising Williams’ appearance in a photo shared on Instagram.

Several other supporters said she was “stunning” and looked “perfect in pink” in the image that showed her smiling as she stood under the marquee of the BMCC Theater in New York. On X, someone wrote, “Serena finally looking the way you should, Queen: Radiant!!”

But not everyone was complimentary about her look. “At the point, @serenawilliams you need to fire your stylist! What in the hell is going on with the dress?” wrote a user who was fed up with her styling choices.

Someone else responded, “I agree, but it’s not just the dress. It’s the hair, the makeup, the lips etc…, I’ve always Serena was beautiful until she started messing with her face. Not cute at all.”

Other tweets declared the dress “horrific” and Williams’ jewelry a bad touch. Another person pleaded, “Serena, please, let me be your stylist for one day. Please!!!” For as victorious and celebrated as she was on the court, Serena has not reaped the same praise for various fashion choices.

Most recently, her 2024 Met Gala look was slammed for being underwhelming. She wore a gilded gold gown designed by Balenciaga that was paired with black gloves, black tights, and black heels. Her makeup is no exception to the scrutiny. She donned a similar look in promotional material for her docuseries.

In the past, Serena has been accused of trying to lighten her melanin, of using plastic surgery to soften her ethnic features, and of generally attempting to appeal to European beauty standards.

In spite of naysayers dogging her looks, the mother of two was recognized with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2023 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards. This year, she launched her makeup line, WYN BEAUTY, which she has worn for a number of public appearances.

“In the Arena: Serena Williams” premieres on ESPN on July 10.