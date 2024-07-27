‘She’s Broke … Now, She’s F—d Up’: Deion Sanders Jr. Exposes His Mom’s Shocking Financial Struggles Following Divorce from Coach Prime

Deion Sanders Jr., the oldest son of NFL legend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, turned some of his famous family’s private issues into public matters. According to Deion Jr., his mother, Carolyne Chambers, has spent much of the past quarter of a century in financial turmoil.

Sanders Jr., who his father routinely refers to as Bucky, was born to Deion and his now ex-wife Carolyne Chambers in 1993. Deion and Carolyne also share a daughter, Deion’s older sister, Deiondra, 32. Deion and Carolyne split in 1998 before he married Pilar Biggers in 1999. Deion and Pilar Biggers-Sanders share three children: Shilo, 24; Shedeur, 22; and daughter Shelomi, 20. The pair split in 2013.

Deion Sanders Jr. appeared on the “Reach The People Media” podcast and opened up about what he says is his mother’s current state of affairs since divorcing his father.

Deion Sanders Jr. Unveils His Mom’s Hidden Financial Woes While Dad Relishes Luxurious Cabo Escape (Photos: @carolynecsandersrealtor / Instagram; @deionsanders/Instagram)

Bucky, who admits that he never lived with his father post-divorce, says his mother’s house served as a safe haven for other kids in his underserved neighborhood. During the podcast, he discusses his determination to become successful, revealing that he still lives in Dallas because he doesn’t have the money to travel or party like other celebrity kids.

“I can’t afford to buy a f—n section, to travel like that, that’s why I’m literally just sitting in Dallas,” Sanders Jr. said on July 24. “Like, I don’t have enough money to just move around like that.”

Sanders Jr. said that his will to win turned him into a “monster,” and his mother also serves as motivation for him to be successful.

“My mom deserves to do different things. My mom wants to go to Egypt to see the pyramids. I can’t help do that,” he continued. “My mom needs help paying the bills cuz now she’s broke because she done helped me out too much.”

Bucky went on to say his mom went above and beyond to support his dreams and make sure he was taken care of.

“She helped me buy this machine and where I learned how to sew or my Cricut machine or some s—t where I would cut and then press the shirt,” he said. “It’s like, she about the Cricut and the machine, and the little vinyl. Now, she’s f—d up. I done used her mortgage money and I can’t do sh— about it. My sister needs help, I can’t do sh— about it.”

Bucky, who celebrates his 31st birthday in December, suggested that the age restrictions placed on his trust fund only added to his mother’s financial woes.

“The trust fund sh— don’t work. It’s like the sh—t is stupid. You can’t touch that sh— till you 30.” he said. “Now that I’m 30, it’s a blessing I don’t even need to touch that sh—.”

While the reasons surrounding Deion’s and Carolyne’s decision to go their separate ways are still unclear, it is believed that the former model received a multi-million divorce settlement. If Chambers did receive a significant sum, that money likely fizzled over the past couple of decades.

“And so many think the silver spoon was in your mouth….” one listener commented on Instagram.

“How u losin when ur daddy prime time Deion Sanders!?” asked another fan, to which another fan simply answered, “Because Deion rightly isn’t a dad that gives you anything without you putting in work!”

Bucky’s father, Coach Prime, also shared his thoughts on the interview. On July 25, he wrote, “This is good stuff son straight from your heart! I don’t like the cussing but I understand.”

As Deion Jr. shared tales of his mother’s financial hardships, the elder Sanders posted several photos from his lavish getaway in Los Cabos.

On July 24, Coach Prime shared a series of photos from his vacation. All smiles as he posed oceanside, his Instagram caption read, “Any @cubuffsfootball fans here ? I want some good company for dinner? By the way Live Baby Live u only get 1 shot at this thang called life. #CoachPrime #SeñorPrime #El-entrenadorPrime.”

The following day, Coach Prime shared photos of his beautiful accommodations with the caption, “Had to get my work in on the beach. Got a mile & a half in and my legs are hurting me. The sand was soft and it made me work harder. Quit was jogging right beside me but I finished tired and tested.

@ViceroyLosCabos.”

Viceroy Los Cabos, the 5-star resort where Coach Prime has been staying, typically costs starts at an average of $650 per night, according to data from Priceline.

“Who does he think he is?” Deion Jr. seemingly joked in the comments, tagging his brothers Shedeur and Shilo.

Carolyne Chambers graduates from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. (Photos: @carolynsandersrealtor/Instagram, @deiondrasanders/Instagram)

Carolyne Chambers currently works in the real estate industry, according to her social media platform. In May 2024, she graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at the age of 58, earning a master’s degree in business administration.