‘I See Why These Men Be Tight!’: Vivica A. Fox Fans Gush Over Her New ‘Doll’-Like Figure Weeks After Facing Plastic Surgery Rumors

As far as fans’ eyes can tell, Vivica A. Fox has rebounded from a recent blunder of a public outing that left many baffled by her appearance.

As previously reported, the “Two Can Play That Game” actress was barraged by unkind comments when several photos and video clips surfaced of her attending a Las Vegas Aces versus Indiana Fever WNBA game in early July.

Critics were outwardly taken aback by the extra curves she seemed to have acquired on her backside and perceived tweaks to her otherwise flawless face.

Vivica A. Fox fans recently praised her “doll-like” figure in yellow ball gown. (Photo: @msvfox/Instagram)

Comments such as “Vivica is hilarious…. i wish she knew how beautiful she was and she never needed the knife ever” and “She need to trade that bbl in for a new one” are just a sampling of the remarks picking apart the 59-year-old from head to toe.

But in a new post highlighting Fox’s appearance last week at the NAACP “All In” national convention held in Sin City fans couldn’t spot a single imperfection with this time.

The “First Lady of BMF – The Tonesa Welch Story” film director wore a yellow halter top gown with jewel enhancements, peek-a-boo cleavage, and nearly sheer sides that gave onlookers a glimpse at her slim waist. Her hair was styled in a high, wavy ponytail, and her makeup was a natural glam look.

“WOW! You look like a doll, sis!” gushed one commenter. A second person dishing out compliments wrote, “Always FABULOUS. Queen! Keep showing us black don’t crack & we can absolutely look good no matter what.”

Vivica A. Fox rebounds from unrecognizable WNBA game appearance with stunning gala look. (Photos: @msvfox/Instagram)

Someone else gushed that Fox was the epitome of “Black excellence” while wearing the form hugging gown. While several others agreed that the radiant hue against her brown skin was an undeniable combination that would net her rave reviews time and time again.

“You look absolutely gorgeous Keep this color a part of your color palette,” a fan wrote.

A male admirer quipped, “Now I see why these Men be Tight!! They can’t even look you in the Eye.”

Fox has openly spoken about being single and still open to finding love. However, at least one man is not interested in batting an eye in her direction ever again — 50 Cent.

The former couple dated for almost a year after meeting at the 2003 BET Awards. While on stage accepting an award, the New York rapper gave her a special shoutout, saying, “I’m just happy to be present with all of these beautiful people in here … I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too.”

When cameras panned to Fox seated in the front row, she seemed pleasantly surprised by the acknowledgment.

IN CASE YOU WERE WONDERING: Vivica Fox wants you to know 50 Cent does not need that alleged penis enlargement. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/CYp29zo0Bw — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) September 20, 2022

Although their romance did not last, she has long considered the “P.I.M.P.” artist the “love of my life,” even sharing that she would be open to giving their relationship a second chance. The “Power” co-creator, however, has been clear in his message about not wanting anything to do with her romantically.

In March, 50 shared a clip of himself famously shooting his shot at Fox. He wrote, “I look back at some of the s—t that I did I gotta learn to shut the f—k up. Look at that look at end that’s trouble.”

When she received flak for her alleged bad BBL, some hecklers said that the drastic transformation to her figure made it official that whatever attracted 50 Cent to her was no longer a factor.

Fox has only ever fessed up to undergoing breast augmentation and botox in a 2008 interview. Since then, she has remained tight-lipped about her evolving appearance.