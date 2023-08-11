‘Not Again’: Travis Scott’s Rome Performance with Kanye West Ends with 60 Patrons Being Treated By Medics Amid Third Lawsuit Settlement from 2021 Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott fans are concerned after learning that dozens of people were treated by medical personnel following the surprise appearance by Kanye West at Scott’s concert in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 7.

The concert took place at the Circus Maximus near the city’s famed Colosseum, and 60 people sought medical attention after being pepper-sprayed.

According to TMZ, after West joined Scott on stage, tens of thousands of concert-goers were so excited that they jumped up and down, prompting local residents to call the fire department and report an earthquake.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

CNN reports that “hundreds of calls” were placed to Italy’s fire department because local residents feared an earthquake took place as the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper’s unplanned appearance excited the crowd of 70,000 ticketholders.

“There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West,” Scott said while introducing Ye. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make a mess for Ye.”

A 14-year-old girl was also hurt after she tried to climb a wall to see the show without paying and fell 13 feet.

The news caused Colosseum Archeological Park director Alfonsina Russo to call for only “opera and ballets” to be held at the Circus Maximus going forward. Russo cited the ancient stadium’s status as a monument and said it wasn’t an appropriate venue for large concerts.

“The Circus Maximus is a monument,” she argued. “It is not a stadium, not a concert hall.”

Others brought up his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. A crowd crush during the show resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of people being injured. Several lawsuits were filed against the recording artist and the entertainment promoter, Live Nation, following the tragedy.

The family of 14-year-old John Hilgert recently settled a $1 million lawsuit with the “Trance” singer and Live Nation for an undisclosed amount. The families of Brianna Rodriguez and Axel Acosta also settled their lawsuits with the promoter and Scott last year.

A lawyer representing the family of 10-year-old Ezra Blount said they were insulted by Scott’s ‘tone-deaf” response after his lawyers pushed back against the narrative that he wasn’t concerned about fans’ safety.

Despite Scott not being responsible for the pepper-spraying incident, some fans implied he would be blamed regardless due to the aftermath of his Astroworld event. Here’s what a few had to say.

“Not again.”

“Astro world 2.0 who woulda thought.”

“Travis Scott never beating the allegation that his concerts are dangerous.”

Travis Scott never beating the allegation that his concerts are dangerous. pic.twitter.com/6Kt1J1e4wY — Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) August 10, 2023

“Some how they’re going to blame Travis for the kid falling.”

“Lawyers getting the lawsuits ready.”

In defense one Scott, one person replied, “Here we go again. This ain’t his fault dawg. Stop it.”

Scott performed all of his “Utopia” tracks, including “Sirens” and “Modern Jam” as well as older hits such as “Sicko Mode,” “Antidote,” and “Gatti.” It marks the release of hi first album since the tragic incident in 2021. His next show is in Chicago, Illinois on Sept. 25, which will kick off his 28-concert tour in the U.S.

The 32-year-old avoided criminal charges back in July, but fans are pushing for authorities to hold Live Nation, who organized Astroworld, responsible for the tragedy. Scott will return for his first concert in Houston since Astroworld later this year in October.