‘His Kids Won’t Like the Answer’: Gary Owen Fans Warn His Joke About Ex-Wife Kenya Duke Needing a Man Will Expand Rift with His Estranged Children

Gary Owen has an idea of what may get him and ex-wife Kenya Duke on better terms. She filed for divorce in 2021 after 18 years of marriage. A judge signed off on their separation that same year after the two fought over a spousal support settlement.

In the three years that have passed, the comic has welcomed a set of twin boys with his new fiancée, Bri Johnson. He is already the father of three adult children, a son and daughter he shares with Duke, as well as a son she had prior to meeting him in the late 1990s.

To Duke’s displeasure, the entertainer has spoken candidly about being estranged from his kids since the divorce.

Gary Owen thinks his relationship with ex-wife Kenya Duke would be better if she had a man in her life. (Photos: @garyowencomedy/Instagram, @trulykenya/Instagram)

The “Meet the Blacks” actor recently addressed the state of their relationship while performing at a comedy show. In a clip of him fielding questions from guests, he was asked, “Do you and the ex get along?” He responded, ““That’s a legitimate question. We’re cordial. But yeah, I wouldn’t say we’re best buds.”

He went on to give his perspective on what would help smooth over any tensions in their intentions. He joked, “I just, I need someone to f—king d—k her down. I think that’ll do it. Like blow her f—king back all the way out. She’ll probably be like, ‘How you doing, Gary?’” he said in a softer, more pleasant voice. “Like, ‘Oh s—t, somebody got some d—k!’” would be his reaction to the kindness he comically quipped. Continuing, “I don’t know. We OK. We aight.”

Reactions to his answer were met with laughter from the crowd, but online they were far more mixed. “Well if you cheat how you expect her to be,” said one person. Owen previously admitted that he had been unfaithful in the marriage. In May, when he appeared on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, he insinuated that his infidelities contributed to his kids not wanting to continue a relationship with him.

Duke hit back at what she called his “false narratives for sympathy and attention” in an Instagram post. “I am always kind and cool with you. I purposely, never make it awkward. I never bother you. I have given you my suggestions on the situation but you don’t respect their boundaries. Which is why you discussed this again on social media. I don’t know what else to do to help you,” she wrote.

Another reaction to Owen’s suggested remedy read, “That’s all an ex needs!!!!” A third comment stated, “He better stop manifesting for her, she’ll endup getting the D from one of the ‘homey’s’.” While another person suggested that his wisecrack would not help mend the relationship with his older kids. “His answer was funny to the crowd but his kids won’t like the answer.”

The “Truly Kenya Podcast” host has not been publicly romantically linked to anyone since splitting from her ex. However, in June she posted a provocative picture of herself wearing intimate wear that made her supporters think it was only a matter of time before Owen would regret his role in their marriage’s demise.

This month, Owen also celebrates his 50th birthday.