‘This the Woman You Had Twins With?’: Gary Owen Called ‘Savage’ for Posting Half-Naked Pic of New Fiancée Weeks After Ex-wife Kenya Duke’s Bikini Pic Goes Viral

Comedian Gary Owen knows how to bring the funny, but some fans online say he went a little “savage” this time.

The entertainer, who got his rise on shows like BET’s “Comic View,” sharing stages and big screens in movies with fellow comedic actors Kevin Hart and Katt Williams, has seemingly taken things up a notch as he took a dig as his ex-wife.

Almost a month ago, his ex-wife Kenya Duke set the internet on fire by posting a video in her SKIMS bra on Instagram, leaving men gawking. Many tagged Owen to come and see for himself and others said he was crazy for leaving the mother of his first 3 children. Now he’s letting the world know he is doing just fine with his new fiancée by dropping a thirst trap of his own.

Gary Owen called a “savage” for posting bikini photo of his new fiancée, Brianna Johnson weeks after his ex-wife, Kenya Duke went viral. (Photos: @_brijnae/Instagram; @trulykenya/Instagram)1

On Sunday, July 21, the “Ride Along” actor posted a picture of his fiancée, Brianna Johnson, in a bikini, to give fans a glimpse from his vacation.

With her plump cheeks barely submerged in the crystal-clear water and her braids cascading down her back, Owen captioned the post, “I’m gonna miss Mykonos. It really has some amazing views. #Mykonos #Greece #GetSome.”

Some of his fans were happy to see him enjoying his vacation, particularly after his interview with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay,” where he discussed his family troubles, including a strained relationship with his father, ex-wife and being estranged from his children.

“That’s right Gary, live your damn life and be extremely happy,” one fan wrote, showing support for the “Think Like A Man” star whose messy divorce was finalized in 2021.

Others marveled at fiancée’s shape and celebrated his evident preference for Black women, with one follower quipping, “You got a type and I’m here for it! Once u go Black…”

Given Owen’s deep roots in Black culture — both professionally and personally — many fans joke that he’s one of the few white guys genuinely invited to the proverbial cookout.

One person said, “Bring her with you to the cookout because you have a face pass to it lol.”

However, not everyone viewed the post so favorably. Some fans accused Owen of being petty amidst the ongoing fallout from his divorce and strained relationship with his children.

“Trying to make the first wife jealous,” one commenter speculated. “The second relationship is more likely to fail. Your kids are watching—get therapy.”

Someone else snapped, “Bruh a savage.”

“There’s no shame in Gary’s game,” another observed, while someone else humorously added, “I know Kenya at home punching the air like Trey in Boyz in the Hood in that one scene.”

The thought that Duke might be mad comes from some of his 2.1 million fans who remember the former couple’s portrayal of what looked like a picture-perfect family on their BET reality show, “The Gary Owen Show.”

Their split, marred by allegations of infidelity and contentious support proceedings, painted a different picture. Duke even believes that Johnson was one of the women that he cheated on her with.

The business of the union’s dissolution was also a point of contention. Duke petitioned for $44,000 a month in spousal support, citing financial dependency developed over nearly two decades of marriage.

She said during this period, Owen did not always step up to the plate, but he argues that he made sure his family would be good — even though he was not in the home.

Oop! Gary Owen's estranged wife Kenya Duke calls him out for allegedly lying about paying the mortgage 👀 pic.twitter.com/sA8ci8DYU5 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 6, 2021

Despite the financial hit, Owen, whose estimated net worth is around $4 million, seems to have bounced back, finding joy in his new relationship. He and Johnson are set to get married and his new family consists of a set of twin boys and Johnson’s daughter, Reign.

Not only can he laugh about the past, but he also appears to be genuinely feeling good about where his life is now.