‘Dwade Stressing Mama Union Out’: Fans Believe Gabrielle Union Is ‘Going Bald’ In New Video Months After Rumors About Her and Dwyane Wade’s Alleged Split

As a mom and actress, Gabrielle Union keeps showing her 6-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Wade, what it means to be a “girl’s girl” in real time.

But fans believe something else is going on in her life after a video she recently posted on her Instagram page.

On Thursday, July 25, “The Inspection” actress, admired for her flawless skin and style, took to social media to celebrate the 2024 USA Olympic Women’s Gymnastics team, honoring them with a playful cartwheel routine.

Begging for Tiger Balm to ease her post-cartwheel aches, Union humorously hinted at her gymnastics “qualifications” in her caption, “Tried to defy gravity and landed right back on the ground! To my ladies @jordanchiles, @simonebiles, @sunisalee, @jadecarey, and @hezrivera we’re all rooting for you! LET’S GO TEAM USA!!! #NBCOlympics #ParisOlympics.”

Fans on her page joined in the fun, laughing at her antics in a Team USA Polo jacket and recalling her days as a high school varsity pom-pom girl. One said, “Shorty thought she was a Clover again,” and others expressed their admiration with comments like, “could never make [her] hate” Union.

The Shade Room shared the same video, and while many fans loved the routine and called for a revival of her role in “Bring It On,” some fixated on her hair — or the lack thereof.

Comments ranged from, “That lil ball at the top that head got me weak” to “What’s wrong with the front of her hair?” and “Is she going bald, or is she sick or something? Make up look good, hair look off.”

Another person brought it back to the hit movie, “I thought this was like a blooper trailer for a new bring it on (pause).”

One fan even speculated, “Umm ms gabby i know u not goin bald up over there, Dwade stressing mama union out and I don’t like that.”

Union previously described herself as an “older gal with a younger fella” following constant criticism about her and husband Dwyane Wade’s eight-year age gap. In addition to those critics, the couple appear to doing well and happy in their marriage after facing accusations the pair were separating over the last nine months.

The rumors began after the retired NBA superstar was seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game in L.A. with his youngest 10-year-old son, Xavier Wade. Dwyane shares his son with Aja Métoyer. Union admitted that Xavier was born during a time when the couple took a break. At times she struggled to find her footing in his life and that of Dwyane’s four other children as stepmom after they wed in 2014.

Neither party directly addressed the gossip, but they made attempts to quiet the noise with family photos from their outings and loving posts on social media.

The pair also faced scrutiny after Union revealed that she and Dwyane split their bills 50/50.

Despite the criticism, many fans marveled at Union’s ageless appearance, with comments like, “51 yall she is FIFTY FREAKING ONE.”

Someone else also wrote, “Gab will forever be gorgeous and charismatic but unfortunately for her, dimwits will still hate on her!”

For Union, hair has been a significant aspect of her journey. In 2021, she cut her hair to embrace her natural 4A curls, receiving praise for her bravery.

Gabrielle Union shows off her natural hair. (Photos: Gabunion/Instagram)

In 2023, people dragged Union saying her hair was “damaged” and pointing out her split ends. Months later, the “Deliver Us from Eva” star revealed she has been dealing with perimenopause since 37, causing hair loss and other symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, brain fog, mood changes, ongoing sadness, anxiety, and random weight gain.

Union candidly told People, “All of it can feel very isolating and you can feel like less of a woman, especially as a Black woman where our hair is our crown. There’s literally the CROWN Act and I’m like, uh, my crown looks more like a barrette at this moment,” she says with a laugh.

California is the first state to protect Black employees and students from hair-based discrimination. The CROWN Act banned employers from discriminating against employees because of their hair texture or hairstyle in 2019.