‘Fame Really Changed Kevin’: Shaquille O’Neal Claims He Changed Kevin Hart’s Life But Can’t Get a Call Back, Fans Sense a Pattern

Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart have a long history as colleagues and friends. The relationship between the retired 15-time NBA All-Star and the Emmy Award-nominated comedian became a talking point on the July 24 episode of Shaq’s “The Big Podcast.”

While interviewing internet personality Desi Banks for his show, Shaquille O’Neal shared some insight into his current standing with the “Ride Along” actor. Banks mentioned Hart, which led to O’Neal commenting on the Laugh Out Loud Productions founder.

“I’ve seen you change Kevin Hart’s life,” Banks told Shaq, noting the history of Shaq helping other comedians with his various platforms.

Shaquille O’Neal says Kevin Hart hasn’t called him back since he helped him become famous. (Photos: “The Big Podcast with Shaq”/YouTube, Kevin Hart/Instagram)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer responded, “Say that again. This motherf—-r will not call me back.”

Once a clip from “The Big Podcast” with Desi Banks hit social media, fans began reacting to Shaq publicly calling out the “Think Like a Man” star. Many of the commenters took the chance to crack jokes at O’Neal and Hart’s expense.

Some fans took Shaq’s remarks more seriously, recalling past incidences in which fellow stars such as Mo’Nique and Chelsea Handler have accused Hart of going silent on them.

On Instagram a fan wrote, “Everyone can’t be lying….. Sounds like, and yeah, I said sounds like because I don’t know.. but sounds like fame really changed Kevin. And if so that’s very unfortunate. Because these are truly genuine appearing people saying this about him. Hope it’s all a misunderstanding on all sides.” Another added, “Kat & Monique already said this so no new… news here.”

“Kevin hart never call anybody back,” a third person said.

Other people had questions about the situation. For example, a comment on “The Big Podcast” Instagram page read, “Can someone explain what Shaq did for Kevin to change his life?”

Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal’s frenemy relationship dates back to the 2000s decade (Photo: Kevin Hart/Instagram)

Shaquille O’Neal played a role in the rise of Kevin Hart’s comedy career. In 2009, O’Neal presented the “All-Star Comedy Jam” stand-up special alongside Cedric The Entertainer. The program’s lineup included a pre-superstar Hart as the headliner.

“Many didn’t know who Kevin Hart was until they watched all stars comedy jam …. Truth right there,” said one commentator.

Five years later, the 7-foot-1 O’Neal and the 5-foot-4 Hart recreated the poster for the 1998 film “Twins” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. “People” recently named that picture as one of the magazine’s 50 most iconic photos of the past 50 years.

“Shaq is one of my closest friends. I’ve known the big fella for quite some time. Our relationship took a turn for the worse not too long back because Shaq has a habit of picking me up in front of my kids and I don’t like it,” Hart told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2013.

When he faced calls for his cancellation in 2019 because of old homophobic jokes resurfacing, Shaq defended the Philadelphia native. The two celebrities have also roasted each other on Live, and even appeared together at Super Bowl LVII in 2023, where Hart smacked Shaq in the back of the head.

“I was sick of ur s–t @shaq ….You know I take my eagles seriously CHUMP!!!! You were sitting down and I took advantage of a 1x opportunity,” Hart captioned the video on Instagram.

“You were eye level for the first time. I tried to knock yo big ass out….you should have went to sleep because I hit you with everything that I had ….Gotta love the big fella.”

O’Neal also made a guest appearance on Hart’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” television series as well. In one scene from season 1 of the reality television parody, Shaq played a “police officer” who harassed Hart after pulling him over.

“Do you know what they’re going to do to you in jail? Let me show you. This is what is going to happen to your little a– in jail,” O’Neal declared as the former Los Angeles Lakers player began thrusting Hart from behind while he was spread across the hood of a car.

Many people online brought up another moment between the two from “Real Husbands of Hollywood” in reaction to Shaq’s “The Big Podcast” call-out. A reply on Instagram read, “That video of [Shaq] bending [Kevin] over would go viral every day if they make content together.”