‘He Scared Him’: Fans Crack Up Over Video of Kevin Hart Betting Shaq $1,000 That Son Kenzo Would Be Afraid of Him

Kevin Hart claims he won a quick stack from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal when he bet the baller that his 3-year-old son Kenzo would cry at the sight of him.

The 41-year-old comedian and Shaq were having a friendly conversation on TikTok in a video he shared on Jan. 6, when O’Neal posited a fun wager to Hart, putting up $1000 in favor of little Kenzo giving him a smile when they greeted each other on video.

Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal. (Photos: @kevinhart4real/Instagram, @shaq/Instagram)

In the video, the former Los Angeles Laker center confidently tells Hart, “Bet you $1,000 that when I smile, he gon’ smile. Bet it,” to which the “Ride Along” star replied, “If my son cry, I want the money. We in a pandemic so I need you to send it asap.” O’Neal, clearly sure of his chances, told his friend, “I’ll send it.”

When little Kenzo came over to his dad, he was initially happy and interactive, saying “Hi!” to his “Uncle Shaq.” It didn’t take long before his smiles turned to a grimace and then a cry, however, once Hart began asking him questions like “Is that scary? Are you scared?”

Kevin Hart claims Shaq owes him $1,000 for making his son cry. @kevinhart4real/Instagram

The “Night School” star claims that Shaq still hasn’t made good on the bet he claims he won. “@shaq made my son cry and never paid me. This is unacceptable 😂😂😂😂😂,” he jokingly captioned his post.

Fans cracked up at the sight of the two goofballs having fun with each other, and folks were divided over who won the bet, with some even accusing Kevin of cheating by pinching his baby boy.

“You damn well know you pinched that baby 😂😂😂😂”

“The gagging sent me 🤣🤣🤣”

“He scared him 😂😂”

“@kevinhart4real you were leading him and poking him.😂😂😂 He smiled at @shaq at first!”

“He was gagging, I have no words🤣🤣🤣”

Whether Kevin will ever get his money is as much of a mystery as which star actually won the bet.