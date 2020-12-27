Monique Samuels and Pastor Jamal Bryant Throw Cease-and-Desist Letters at Each Other Amid ‘RHOP’ Reunion Feud

The feud between “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels and Pastor Jamal H. Bryant, boyfriend and former ex-husband of co-star Gizelle Bryant, just got a little messier.

For those who may need a refresher course, during the premiere episode of the season 5 reunion of the Bravo reality show, Monique earned herself a spot in the reunion clapback hall of fame after exposing Bryant’s infidelities. The reality star came equipped with a binder of “receipts” and what she claimed was Bryant’s cellphone number to back her claims.

(From left) Jamal Bryant, Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels. (Photos: @jamalhbryant/Instagram, @mrsmoniquesamuels/Instagram)

The megachurch pastor returned the blow a few days later during a now-deleted 20-minute Facebook Live session. He accused Monique’s husband, Chris Samuels, of suffering from CTE and being verbally aggressive toward the women on the show — Gizelle and Robyn Dixon, to be exact.

Monique, however, appeared to be unbothered by the pastor’s comments. During an interview with Shadow and Act, the reality star claimed that “his whole response just proves that there are demons in the church and in the pulpit, because what pastor goes on a live and does that?”

As for Jamal, that was seemingly the last straw, as he has now involved his legal team in the matter and sent Monique a cease-and-desist letter.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the pastor accused the “Not For Lazy Moms” founder of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information.” He also argued that Monique reading his phone number aloud put him in danger — although the number was bleeped out during the episode’s airing. Bryant’s letter says that if he doesn’t receive a response assuring that Monique would stop making false statements, he will move forward with a lawsuit.

Monique’s attorney responded to the letter, stating that she “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.” However, that is not all. Chris sent his own cease-and-desist letter to Bryant as well for reportedly spreading false information and disparaging remarks on social media claiming that Chris has cheated on his wife and has verbally assaulted another woman.

The former NFL player has since given Bryant an ultimatum: three days to remove all relevant social media posts and issue a public apology or else be sued.