‘He Has a Type’: Pastor Jamal Bryant Introduces His Future First Lady to His Congregation, Fans Say She Resembles His First Wife, Gizelle Bryant

Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has reportedly popped the question to one of the members of his ministerial staff and made the news public during his most recent Sunday service.

Fans are convinced that “Pastor of Cardiology” Karri Turner and Bryant’s first wife, Gizelle Bryant, look so similar that they could pass for sisters.

Fans say Pastor Jamal H. Bryant’s (C) new fiancée, Karri Turner (L) resembled his ex-wife Gizelle Bryant (R). (Photos: mzkarribaby/ Instagram; @jamalhbryant/Instagram; gizellebryant/Instagram;

Church folk were buzzing about the proposal after Larry Reid Live shared a purported video capturing the proposal against the backdrop of a sun-kissed beach at a restaurant called Rosa Negra in Cancun.

While the video shared on May 25 is blurry, viewers can see waiters coming over to his table with sparklers as the pastor gets on his knee to propose. He then stands up and hugs Turner as bystanders are heard saying, “That’s him… I can see his face.”

Another voice says, “I thought he was already remarried,” but what sounds like a male voice replied, “Nah, he’s divorced.”

The exact timing of this romantic milestone remains a mystery.

The YBF posted Larry Reid’s video on their Instagram profile and fans reacted, noting how much she looks like Gizelle Bryant, his first wife and star of the “Real Housewives of Potomac,” with whom he shares three daughters.

“She & Giselle are twins,” a comment read. Another said, “He has a type!!”

Gizelle even chimed in writing, “Congratulations! Very happy for you,” to which the megapastor replied, “means the world to me! Thank you.”

Gizelle Bryant’s family spin-off is long overdue. Her dynamic with her daughters is comedy at its finest. I can’t believe they chose to give Karen and her dry family a spin-off but not Gizelle. #RHOP https://t.co/BvBgEBNwrK pic.twitter.com/Z0etECu3Sk — Real Legend (@RHLegend32) March 10, 2022

However, some comments mentioned how he allegedly was unfaithful to Gizelle during their union.

“He was my pastor when we both were in Baltimore when he was cheating on Giselle left and right. I will say this he knows the Bible,” one person who once called Bryant pastor wrote. “He knows the word he can preach. But when it comes to keeping his penis out of women, he is strictly for the streets. he is not a virtuous man of God when it comes to women and sex.”

Bryant and Gizelle were married from 2002 to 2009. However, alleged infidelity was at the center of her storyline for several seasons on “RHOP.”

Gossip has been swirling around their alleged romance by bloggers and YouTubers like Tasha K, however, neither party up until now has officially confirmed their relationship status.

According to Tasha K, she saw the two out getting ice cream, claiming they left when they saw her. This tipped her off, leading her to discover that Turner was his co-pastor.

Bryant did not seem to let the gossip stop him from pursuing his relationship with the beauty. During Sunday’s service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, he made the grand announcement, sending shock waves through the congregation with the news of his impending nuptials to Turner.

“I am so grateful to God that she has consented to be my wife,” he said before introducing his beloved. “Would you help me thank God for Dr. Karri Turner?”

As he brought her on the stage before the congregation, she revealed that he wanted to marry Turner not just because she was “beautiful but because she’s brilliant… because she is anointed and she makes[him] a better man.”

“For five years you’ve just had a pastor but going forward for the rest of my days you’re going to have a first lady,” he told his congregation.

Turner holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Morris Brown College and a master of divinity degree from The Candler School of Theology at Emory University, ccording to her website.

She is author of two books: “The Girl Bible” and “She’s Lit (40 Daily Prayers of Light).”

In 2023, many took note of when Turner appeared at a live taping event for the “Dear Future Wifey” podcast. She said, “There is nothing that a man that I love put in my hands and I multiply it, nothing that a man I love couldn’t put in my hands and I multiply it. I don’t care if he works at Burger King, by the time we get finished we going to own a chain of them.”

“What I desire the Bible doesn’t give a whole lot of information necessarily on how we date, but we can look at the characteristics of God to determine what type of person we want,” she continued.

“So, I’m not telling you a person that I want to date,” Turner added. “I’m telling you what I want from a husband. So, from a husband I desire a man who has very clear vision. He is clear about purpose and destiny, not just for himself but a man who you marry has to be able to cultivate what is in and on you.”

This is the second time that the mega pastor has been engaged since his divorce from the reality star. In 2020, Bryant was linked romantically and reportedly engaged to “Oops .. Oh My” singer Tweet, who denounced the idea of attending church because she felt the institution has some “shady business practices.“