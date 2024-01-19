Snoop Dogg Says He Was Offered $100 Million By OnlyFans to ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot,’ But Shante Broadus Doesn’t Play Those Games: ‘I Got a Black Wife’

Snoop Dogg appeared on the Slink Johnson podcast “Wake & Bake with Double S Express!” on Jan. 15, and he revealed that OnlyFans offered him nine figures to show his “package” on the platform.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist — whose born name is Calvin Broadus Jr. — told Johnson that there was no way that his wife, Shante Broadus, would agree to the offer.

Snoop Dogg (left) and his wife Shante Broadus (right) have been married for 26 years. (Photo: @bosslady_ent / Instagram)

“They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million,'” said Snoop. “‘All you gotta do is pull that thang out.”

The 52-year-old added that his wife would not allow her husband to reveal his manhood on the platform for any amount of money.

“I’m like, I got a Black wife,” he added. “Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.”

Snoop and his wife were high school sweethearts in Long Beach, California, before getting married in 1997. The recording artist reportedly filed for divorce in 2004 citing irreconcilable differences, but they reconciled and later renewed their vows in 2008 in a surprise ceremony.

Broadus and the “Gin and Juice” rapper share four children — 29-year-old Corde, 26-year-old Cordell, 24-year-old Cori and Snoop’s son from another relationship, 25-year-old Julian.

The couple became grandparents after Corde had three children of his own — Zion, Leo and Elleven. Corde’s son Kai Love died in 2019 just 10 days after he was born.

Snoop Dogg and his family star in SKIMS’ Holiday campaign.

📸 by: Donna Trope pic.twitter.com/QGMdN8KL4n — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) December 1, 2022

The couple had a reality show about their family called, “Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood” that ran for two seasons back in 2007, and Broadus became her husband’s manager in 2021, according to People magazine.

“Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one,” said the artist in a press release obtained by the outlet. “She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together.”

While building his empire, the “Doggystyle” rapper acquired the music label he was once signed to under Suge Knight, Death Row Records.

However, sadness has plagued the Broadus household after their daughter Cori recovers after reportedly suffering from a “severe stroke” recently. The young artist has Lupus, but it’s unclear if her stroke is related to the illness at this time.