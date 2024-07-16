‘Do Right By Your Kids’: Brian McKnight’s July Concert Pushed to the Fall Due to Treatment of His Older Black Children, Fueling Low Tickets Sales

Fans seem to be standing on business, maintaining their promise to boycott Brian McKnight’s shows after the R&B singer disowned his oldest biological children.

McKnight, who scored a series of top 10 hits in the ’90s and early 2000s, now embraces a new family that he believes aligns more closely with his spiritual walk. This new family includes his current wife, Lelani, their toddler son, and two stepchildren. In contrast, McKnight has labeled each of his eldest offspring, at least four other children from previous relationships, as a “product of sin.'”

This ignited backlash that extends far beyond social media and now impacts the singer’s touring.

Brian McKnight with his eldest children, sons, Niko and Brian McKnight Jr. and daughters, Bralynn and Briana. (Photos: @ItsBMcKnight/X; @brianmcknight/Instagram)

In May, a wave of criticism on platforms like X and Instagram condemned McKnight’s past and recent remarks about his children. This backlash culminated in the cancellation of a scheduled concert in Detroit, as former fans rallied against the singer’s controversial stance in a social media campaign.

The repercussions of the Seventh Day Adventist’s personal stance of his family appear to be reverberating through his professional life once more.

The Warner Theater announced that McKnight’s concert series, “The Brian McKnight 4,” originally slated for July 2024, has been postponed until the fall.

Though the venue claims rescheduling, fans suggest that poor ticket sales, driven by the ongoing boycott, are the true cause of the pushback.

Brian McKnight’s concert at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C., has been postponed and rescheduled for the fall. (Photo: @livenation)

In a statement, the Warner Theater confirmed the rescheduling: “This event has been rescheduled to November 14, 2024, at 8:00 PM. Any tickets purchased for previous dates/times will remain valid for the new date/time.”

One fan on the X platform shared the news, saying, “When you don’t do right by your children. In that order.”

Others chimed in, saying, “We love to see it,” and “Couldn’t happen to a worse man.”

“I hope the ticket sales stay the same,” an X user tweeted, as someone else advised, “Just cancel the tour.” Another added, “That Saturn Retrograde is handing him his karma.”

When you don’t do right by your children.



In that order 🚬 pic.twitter.com/4XAbaCwaQy — CalQuin (@GimmieABeat) July 14, 2024

It is unclear why Live Nation and Warner Theater postponed McKnight’s performance. Calls to the venue by Atlanta Black Star for a statement about the change of date were not returned.

While the Detroit show was canceled and the Washington, D.C., show was postponed, Brian McKnight remains booked and busy.

Recently, during one of his June sets, he posted brought his young son, Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Jr., on the stage with him at the Universal Orlando at Hard Rock Live. Equipped with soundproof headphones over his ears, the 17-month-old looked comfortable in his dad’s arms as he sings his set.

“18 months old and 18 countries visited so far,” the singer wrote in his caption. “Thank you God for always protecting and blessing us keeping us safe in our own little world while taking Brian Jr. all over the world.”

While most agreed that the baby is cute, few were moved by daddy-son moment.

“No rebrands for Brian Mcknight sorry,” one person tweeted.

Over the last month, McKnight has performed in Primm, Nevada, and Napa, California, picking up all kinds of spot dates.

Despite the recent controversies, fans are still buying tickets to see him on stage. The chart-topper is also slated to perform as one of the headliners at the 2024 Jazz & Rib Fest in Columbus, Ohio, during the weekend of July 19.

The festival will also feature notable acts such as Musiq Soulchild and songstress Regina Belle. Each artist is expected to draw significant attention, ensuring the three-day event remains a highlight of the summer music calendar.

Also, according to his website, he will be appearing the day after the Warner Theater rescheduled event at the Miramar Cultural Center in Miramar, Florida, on Nov. 15.