‘Ain’t Nobody Coming to See You Otis!’: Brian McKnight Fans Are Refusing to Attend His Concert After Calling His Black Children ‘Products of Sin’

Fans of R&B singer Brian McKnight are refusing to attend his upcoming concert due to the unfortunate comments he’s made about his older children.

McKnight has two sons, Brian Jr. and Niko, with his ex-wife, Julie. McKnight also fathered a daughter, Briana, with a woman named Patricia Driver and has another son, Clyde, with an unknown woman. The “Back at One” singer also shares a son, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr., and two stepchildren, Julia and Jack, with his wife, Leilani McKnight, but the “Forever” singer is estranged from his older children due to his comments about them on social media.

Brian McKnight with his elder children, sons Niko and Brian McKnight Jr. and daughter, Briana. (Photos: @ItsBMcKnight/X; @brianmcknight/Instagram)

McKnight is scheduled to perform at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit this June.

Fans have now turned on the “Anytime” singer after he said he didn’t acknowledge his biological daughter, Briana, because she was “illegitimate,” and he called all of his older children a “product of sin” and “evil.”

The 54-year-old vocalist, who belongs to the Seventh-day Adventist Church, made the remarks while talking live with fans on social media.

This is VERY nasty work.

My goodness what in the blasphemous bad father hell? pic.twitter.com/ThiV3jcoi0 — Talk 30 to Me 🇳🇱🇸🇷 (@LisKis93) April 17, 2024

McKnight also reportedly refused to tell his son, Niko, that he loved him as he battled cancer earlier this year, although the artist claimed he did everything he could to help his son financially but was thwarted by a “hostile” call from his ex-wife.

“I can only imagine that if that help came from me, that it would go against the strong narrative that’s being pushed out there about me,” he stated. “So what are we doing? We’re adhering to her wishes because that’s what she wanted, and we’re staying out of it.”

The Detroit concert venue shared a promotion for McKnight’s show on Facebook on April 23 along with a picture of the 54-year-old singer. The post was captioned, “Don’t miss out on a night of smooth tunes with Brian McKnight at Sound Board June 9! Grab your tickets now!”

However, fans swiftly rejected McKnight in the comment section, and they did not mince words. “He might as well retire,” exclaimed one fan.

“Wouldn’t even go for free,” replied one Facebook user. Another fan wrote, “Sir, absolutely not,” along with a gif with the text “Hell Naw!”

Another fan noted that they would reconsider if the singer brought his children. “Tell him bring his kids and we might come.” “Ain’t nobody coming to see you Otis,” added another.

Fans reject Brian McKnight (L) after a concert venue shares a promotion for the singer’s June concert on Facebook. (Photo: MotorCity Casino Hotel / Facebook)

Another fan joked, “I Know good n hell well this ain’t Father’s Day weekend is it?”

“Nah… he needs to start back at ONE and put his KIDS first. I’m good,” added one Facebook user. “Brian canceled himself once he canceled them kids,” echoed another.

In April, Niko reacted to his father calling him “evil” and spilled the tea about his childhood with the “On the Down Low” singer.

“I’m evil???? That’s wild,” said Niko. “The guy who used to make me clean his used condoms out his bathroom at 15 before Lisa got home is calling me evil? The guy who forged sigs on our names is calling us evil fashooo.”

McKnight will perform at the Detroit venue on June 9.