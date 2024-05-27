‘Calling His Kids Evil and Products of Sin’: Brian McKnight Faces More Criticism After Fans Circulate Video of His ‘Martin’ Moment Where He Shows Affection to His Now-Estranged Older Black Children

Fans are getting a glimpse at what Brian McKnight‘s life was like before publicly disowning his children.

Long before publicly declaring his older children were “products of sin,” the R&B singer once bragged about his first wife, Julie, and their two sons, Brian McKnight Jr. and Niko, the latter of whom is battling with cancer. (pictured below).

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 15: Singer Brian McKnight and sons (L) Brian Jr. and Niko visit FOX’s “The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet” at the FOX Studios on December 15, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)

A recently resurfaced clip from a 1990s episode of the “Martin” sitcom has ignited a firestorm of controversy surrounding his decision to disassociate and disown his older children from previous relationships.

In the excerpt that’s making its rounds on social media, McKnight is seen speaking fondly of his ex-wife and his two eldest sons — sentiments that starkly contrast with his recent statements denouncing them.

In a skit aimed to present marriage as a prison term, McKnight reframes it as a blissful institution and starts it off by shouting out his family.

“First I’d like to say, ‘Hi,’ to my two sons BJ and Nico, and my wife Julie … and just say ‘thank you’ for four wonderful years,” he said to Martin Lawrence’s character, Martin Payne.

“I’m watching the one Martin episode when Brian mcknight was on there thanking his wife & kids for a beautiful wonderful life….. now this n—ga acting like they don’t exist & his kids were made from sin lmaoooooo n—gas is crazy!!” one person posted on the X platform.

Another posted, “I know this was written for him, but Brian McKnight really did do a 180 & still trying to understand how he got from here to calling his kids evil and products of sin.”

I know this was written for him, but Brian McKnight really did do a 180 & still trying to understand how he got from here to calling his kids evil and products of sin…

The singer, known for crafting some of the most beautiful love songs of the ’90s and early 2000s, has made headlines in the last few months after referring to his oldest children as a “product of sin.” This comment seems to have infuriated fans. The backlash is palpable, with many fans rallying to protest his concerts and pledging to boycott ticket sales.

They are making their intentions known by taking to social media and blasting promoters — and as a result his Detroit show was canceled.

“Brian McKnight keep getting shows cancelled he’s going to have a lot of time to spend with the kids,” one person stated.

When the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C., announced he was coming on May 15, the fans flooded the comment section posting comments like, ”Brian ‘Dumper of Black Kids’ McKnight is not the hill to die on Warner Theatre,” “Until he do right by his kids everything in his life will crumble,” and “Ain’t nobody coming to see you Otis.”

Others came up with alternative activities to do, “I’m going to my GED Reunion,” “I think I’m walking my refrigerator that night,” and “My cat has prom that day.”

It doesn’t seem that Black Twitter is upset about putting pressure on venues and those producing the performances.

“The way black folks cuttin up under the comments section every time there is a Brian McKnight concert announced,” a tweet, that represents a wave of former fans, read.

The way black folks cuttin up under the comments section every time there is a Brian McKnight concert announced…

McKnight was scheduled to perform at Sound Board in the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit this June. However, the star will have to start “Back at One” after the concert was canceled with no explanation.

Ticketmaster confirmed the show’s cancellation on May 3. According to the Detroit Metro, any fan that purchased tickets for the show will automatically be refunded within two to three weeks.

Still, as seen by the D.C. date and his inclusion at the 2024 Jazz & Rib Fest in Columbus, Ohio, during the weekend of July 19, he is getting booked.

The “One Last Cry” singer will also be joining others in Asia, announcing that he will join songwriter David Foster as one of his friends on tour. His first stop in June 18 in the Philippines.

Interesting enough, the focal announcement regarding the Foster tour does not have any comments.

Get ready to swoon! The legendary Brian McKnight joins the fun this June



HITMAN David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2024 Manila

🗓️ June 18, 2024

📍 Smart Araneta Coliseum

🎟️ TicketNet Outlets/Onlinehttps://t.co/miJiQI1DSW



Brought to you by MQLive#HITMANAsiaTourManila2024 pic.twitter.com/gP898qLLjs — D-Day PH (@dday_ph) May 25, 2024

In April 2024, R&B singer and practicing Seventh-day Adventist Brian McKnight shocked the public by declaring that his eldest children — Brian Jr., Nico, and Briana — are the “product of sin.” While people knew that they were estranged, no one thought he would denounce his relationship with them.

He further stated that his daughter Briana is “illegitimate” and claimed he doesn’t “acknowledge her existence.”

McKnight’s ex, Patricia Driver, mother to his firstborn daughter Briana, sued him in 2021 for defamation and invasion of privacy after he alleged she had an inappropriate relationship with a family member. In her amended complaint, Briana also accused her father of failing to make payments toward a $1 million insurance policy. The case was settled in 2023.

Brian Jr., Nico, and Briana have all publicly recounted experiences of being abandoned by McKnight, both as children and adults. McKnight also has a son named Clyde, whom he rarely speaks of. Despite these claims, the “Crazy Love” singer has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining his stance against his eldest children.

The more strong in his convictions he gets, the more his fans turn on him.