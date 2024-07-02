‘You Don’t Have to Just Jump into a Relationship’: Tia Mowry Is Taking a Break from Dating Weeks After Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict Says He’s Back ‘Outside’

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are still managing to end up on the same red carpets a year after pulling the plug on their marriage.

The former couple have been divorced since April 2023, six months after the actress announced they had separated after 14 years as husband and wife.

The two entertainers attended the 2024 BET Awards on June 30 with plus-ones by their sides. Mowry was accompanied by her cousin Jerome Wiggins, while Hardrict was joined by his and his ex-wife’s son, Cree, 13. Their daughter, Cairo, 5, did not attend. While the actors did not appear to be seated around each other inside of Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater or on the blue carpet, life after divorce was a buzz-worthy topic.

Tia Mowry is taking a break from dating as Cory Hardrict reveals everything is great between them following divorce. (Photos: @tiamowry/Instagram, @coryhardrict/Instagram)

Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight,” Hardrict had this to say about how he has weathered the major life transition: “God’s grace, a lot of patience, and just being still, you know what I’m saying? And just leading by example.”

He continued, “I’m just very determined and inspired to keep moving forward, and you know, taking care of my beautiful children and everything is fine. Everyone loves everybody, you know we’re one big happy family. We’re still a family. Everything is great, it’s all love.”

The “Divorce in the Black” lead was on hand to promote his and Megan Good’s new movie written, produced, and directed by Tyler Perry.

Mowry was one of the night’s presenters, taking over duties of introducing the in memoriam segment that paid homage to stars who have passed this year.

The “Sister, Sister” actress also spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” before heading into the venue. With her birthday, July 6, days away, she revealed that she is preparing for a trip to Jamaica with girlfriends.

Her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, will not be attending the getaway. “We have different lives now,” she said about her other half, who recently celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary with husband Adam Housley.

The single and somewhat ready-to-mingle entrepreneur said that trip is reminiscent of Terry McMillan’s “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” book and film, except it’s “Tia got her groove back,” she jokingly said.

When asked if she was looking for a new king, “The Game” star chuckled before admitting that she was on hiatus from entertaining suitors.

“You know who I’m dating? Me. Right now I am becoming the partner that I want, so that takes time…This is what I mean by I’ve been in solitude, learning a lot about myself, self-discovery. I’m reading this new book, ‘Be Brave New You,’ by Cory Allen and it has been so fantastic,” she told the outlet.

“And I just want to encourage women out there that you don’t have to just jump into a relationship and have this sort of rebound,” she said. “Work on you, work on yourself…I’m having fun! That’s all I’m worrying about, you know have some fun, do a little bit of dancehall. Dancehall has been apart of my healing.”

However, not everyone is convinced that Mowry and Hardrict are solely co-parenting, as some are still holding out hope for a reconciliation. “We all know they arrived together,” declared one fan, seemingly alluding to the fact that they were both at the awards show.

Another optimistic comment read, “Hopefully they can come back together and work it out….She should have separated vs rushing to a divorce to give him time to settle.”

Cory Hardrict reveals he cried himself to sleep for a year and a half, following divorce from Tia https://t.co/ymxB34yHi7 pic.twitter.com/R8HPUycYTB — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 29, 2024

The pair had an interesting run-in the last time they ended up on the same red carpet for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in March. The former lovebirds happened to be side-by-side doing separate interviews when they shared an awkward embrace.

Still, Mowry has been clear on her intentions to move forward with her life, and that especially includes being open to finding love again. Her dating experiences have not yielded amazing results; meanwhile, Hardrict has remained mum on what his love life truly looks like these days.

In his most vulnerable and transparent commentary about the divorce, he revealed there were nights that he cried himself to sleep. When a clip of him speaking about the matter while at the American Black Film Festival began to circulate, it renewed hope that one day he would find a new leading lady.

“I’m blessed and highly favored. I’m outside. Listen, I’m excited. I ain’t been outside in ten years.”

For now though, it seems social media users will be left to speculate about the what ifs in the stars’ respective love lives.