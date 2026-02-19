‘Tia Come Look at This’: Cory Hardrict Debuts a Dramatic Glow Up That Has Fans Hoping His Ex Tia Mowry Spins the Block

No one has ever doubted Cory Hardict‘s boyish good looks. From his early days on screen playing Packer in “Never Been Kissed” to more than 20 years later starring in movies like “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black,” the most notable feature that’s been different about him is the length and style of his hair.

And since his divorce from “Sister, Sister” actress, Tia Mowry, the 46-year-old hasn’t so much as even dyed his hair, much less changed anything about his face. Until now.

Cory Hardrict’s new look following his divorce has fans saying his ex-wife, Tia Mowry, may spin the block. (Photos: @coryhardrict/Instagram; @tiamowry/Instagram)

Hardrict was apparently ready for a brighter smile and straighter teeth as he paid a visit to a celebrity dentist.

On Feb. 16, dental office Art of Aesthetics Dental Studio shared the actor’s results after he received porcelain veneers with a before-and-after clip on Instagram. He was seen smiling, looking into the lens as the camera zoomed in and panned across his teeth, then cut to his new veneers.

The actor’s original teeth were slightly dull and imbalanced, with his lateral incisors being slightly smaller than the rest of his teeth. But with the service he received, his teeth look whiter and even.

Dr. Quodarrius “Dr. Q” Toney, the doctor who treated Hardrict’s mouth and the founder of Art of Aesthetics Dental Studio, wrote about the service in the post’s caption. He wrote that, “Porcelain veneers [were] designed to look like natural teeth. True smile enhancement is about harmony, elevating beauty while preserving the essence of your natural smile.”

Hardrict appears to be happy with the job. He even responded under The Shade Room’s repost of the video to let everyone know he fixed, “Just two sharp teeth I did relax lol My guy @doctor.q_ will get you right.”

Fans under The Shade Room’s post added their two cents, with one person saying, “He fine asl.”

Another person commenting on the work said, “This man handsome never noticed the teeth tho they look good.”

But one person in the comments of Dr. Q’s video had a different theory for why Hardrict got his teeth done after all these years. “He trying to get Tia back lol,” they said.

Others teased his ex-wife in the comments, writing, “@tiamowry come look at this, come get your husband.” Someone else said, “Tia go get ya family back he a changed man.”

Mowry’s been living her life and posting spicy transformation videos of her own. Most of the clips are of her lip-synching, doing sensual movements, or even wearing suggestive clothing — which is not how the world was used to seeing the former child star. Her videos often get mixed reviews, from supporters who appreciate her creativity to others who find her posts cringey. However, she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

As for her and Hardrict, they appear to have agreed to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Even after their divorce was finalized in 2023, they’ve taken family photos together with their son Cree Hardrict, 14, and their daughter Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, 7, for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

They were married for 14 years before Mowry filed for divorce in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. She later explained her decision on the “Today” show that same year, saying she wanted to focus on her happiness and self-love.