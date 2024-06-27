‘Didn’t React the Way I Thought’: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Deiondra Drops Bombshell About Concerns For Baby Born Outside Marriage

The journey of pregnancy is often filled with surprises, emotions, and unexpected reactions from loved ones. Mom-to-be Deiondra Sanders understands this all too well.

Her mother, Carolyn Chambers, was not thrilled when she revealed that she was going to have a baby with her boyfriend, singer Jacquees.

The ex-wife of Hall of Famer Deion “Prime Time” Sanders even asked her daughter if she was prepared to raise her unborn child alone.

Deiondra shared this news with her nearly 42,000 YouTube followers during a session where she unboxed a few gifts she received from fans from her registry.

Deiondra Sanders stands up for boyfriend Jacquees following criticism for not wanting to name their child after him until marriage. (Photo: @deiondrasanders/Instagram)

According to the social media influencer, the “B.E.D.” singer is super excited about having his first child, and so is she, but at first she was not.

“It did take me a little longer to like process … what would be happening with me,” Deiondra confessed. However, once she got her bearings, she eventually shared the baby news with her mom.

An off-camera voice asked, “What was your mom’s reaction when you first told her you’re pregnant?”

Reluctantly, Deiondra shared that she was not excited.

“When I first told my mom I was pregnant, she didn’t react the way I thought she was going to,” she said. She said this reaction was odd to her because over the past decade her mother has been “hounding” her “about a grandchild.”

The nepo kid claimed her mother desperately wanted her to have a baby and even considered getting “a donor” to father a child.

But the 32-year-old did not need a sperm donor to make her mother’s dream come true. She would do it the old-fashioned way with her music industry boyfriend, who at the time had Deiondra mixed up in messy headlines, and God.

“I thought she would be way more excited than what she was,” she said, before a pre-recorded video of her mom reacting to a picture of the little boy’s ultrasound.

Chambers asked her daughter what she sent her. After she realized that she was not being pranked, she said, “So when you moving home?”

Adding a poignant question, she added, “You going to be happy if he not around?”

Deiondra hesitantly answered, “I’mma have to be,” to which her mother replied, “Long as you understand that.”

The soon-to-be mom said that there were a lot of things going on in her life, including health challenges that could compromise the baby’s health, causing her mother to worry.

Chambers was not the only one who initially had reservations about the celebrity couple having a child.

Coach Prime has been vocal about his only allegiance being to his daughter. The 56-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion even joked about her making him a “grandaddy” even though he is still “young.”

We made it 28 weeks and baby boy is 3 pounds 🥹 #GodIsGood — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) June 20, 2024

Early on in her pregnancy, speculation ran rampant that Deiondra was having the child to keep Jacquees in her life — after rumors suggested that he might still have strong chemistry with his ex, rapper Dreezy. But this is something that she was quick to deny.

“I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to,” Deiondra wrote on her social media.

Her dad chimed in saying, “I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP.”

Many people think that Prime doesn’t like the “All You Need” singer. Deiondra once shared a video which shows the time he teased Jacquees about his height as proof that he doesn’t respect his grandchild’s father.

“See, he shorter than her. He can’t take that kind of picture, man. Jacquees, come on, dog,” he laughed with one of Deiondra’s brothers. “Come on, man, you gotta stand up, man.”

Fans also pointed to the fact that the child would share the Sanders family name, and not be a junior — fully named after his dad, Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax.

“That’s not gonna happen … ’cause I’m not married,” Deiondra stated. “So my last name is going as well.”

But it seems that all of that is just in good fun.

Deiondra went ont to share that her parents are thrilled about the baby coming. Her mom, who was concerned initially, is so invested in the new family member that she has already started taking over. Just like any other first-time grandmother, and can’t wait for the baby to arrive.