‘Betta NOT Speak On Serena!’: Serena Williams Fans Love Her Husband Alexis Ohanian’s Jab at Her Ex Drake Following Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Pop Out Moment

Alexis Ohanian has picked his side amidst the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud, and his choice may have more to do with his famous wife, Serena Williams, than the two emcees’ lyrical war against each other.

The Reddit co-founder was tuned in to Lamar’s “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert on Juneteenth with millions of others as it streamed on Prime. The June 19 show was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, a month after the Compton native dropped his dance ether “Not Like Us” that took several jabs at Drake.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has the perfect reaction to Drake being dissed on repeat by Kendrick Lamar. (Photos: Serenawilliams/Instagram; Champagnepapi/Instagram.)

The scathing track had a full run, first being introduced by Dr. Dre ominously whispering, “I see dead people,” then the second verse was performed three times; the song was then run through two more times before finally being used as Lamar’s exit music. That night, Ohanian tweeted, “Los Angeles. That’s the tweet.”

The following day, Serena’s husband made it clear that he was standing 10 toes down with the Pulitzer Prize recipient when he retweeted a clip of NBA great Kobe Bryant explaining how his Mamba mentality was used to tear down his opponent’s sense of self.

In the clip, Kobe said, “I’m going to beat you. I’m going to let you know that I beat you, and I’m gonna want you to reconsider your professional life choices.” The interview segment was originally shared by XXL magazine, referencing “Not Like Us” being played on repeat at The Pop Out.

When a user comments, “Lmao perfect clip to go with the re-post. Amazing,” the tech entrepreneur replied, “Maybe too perfect??” with a snake emoji.

Another wrote, “He said you betta NOT speak on Serena!” referring to Lamar’s lyrics on “Not Like Us” and seemingly referring to the “Hotline Bling” artist’s 2022 diss aimed at Ohanian and the tennis phenom.

On “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake rapped, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ He claim we don’t got a probable but no, boom it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

The investor hit back in a tweet that reads, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.” Williams co-signed her husband’s post with four in love emojis.

🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 4, 2022

However, present-day, Alexis is getting praise for standing firm in his stance against the Toronto star. “You are now running the petty Olympics,” wrote an X user. “Drake had put on display how misguided/malicious he is when he criticized you for being a rock solid husband and father. I’m glad Kendrick cooked and cheffed him up! Its been a long way coming.”

Ohanian and the retired athlete have been married for seven years and are parents of two daughters, Olympia and Adira. She briefly dated Drake in 2011. The blast from her past has previously made headlines when her former beau rapper Common admitted that he too had beef with the OVO head honcho over their shared ex.