‘Wow … My Eyes Fooling Me?’: Serena Williams Tries to Put Sister Venus on Blast Over a Fashion Mistake Before Accidentally Exposing Herself

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams often dominate both the tennis courts and major headlines for their brazen and unmatched skill set as well as their stunningly fit physiques.

For decades, the Olympians have commanded the attention of the world, earning a combined 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

The tennis icons brought their beauty and best jokes to roast one of their longtime friends in the entertainment industry. While the night was less about them, one sister got put on blast for calling out the other’s mistake, and it didn’t end well.

Serena Williams tries to put her sister Venus on blast over a fashion hiccup but she brought the attention right back to herself. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Serena and Venus were the talk of the night after attending “The Roast for Kevin Hart” premiere in Los Angeles.

After the show, she gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her and her sister’s preparation for the night.

In a video, while walking behind Venus, Serena was seen filming her sister’s look head to toe before getting dressed. As the camera panned up, Venus was seen wearing a white tank top and white sweatpants with her thong peaking out on the sides.

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Serena joked that instead of roasting Hart, “I should be roasting Venus,” who yelled at her, ‘Shut Up.”

The video featured clips of their final looks. Serena continued putting her sister on blast, not realizing she gave a surprise reveal of her own. For Kevin’s show, Venus wore a pink Barbie-like dress with a bob haircut.

Meanwhile, the “Ocean’s 8” actress wore an olive green, tight-knit long-sleeved dress that showed the top of her shoulders. She went for a soft glam makeup look, paired with her signature wavy blond hair.

“Obsessed with this look. Glowing goddess!” wrote one fan. Yet some were unimpressed with her look and those who zoomed in on the Serena’s rounded midsection had plenty of questions.

“Serena pregnant? Congratulations if that’s the case,” asked another person. A third agreed, “Absolutely! I was thinking the same thing. If she is preggo, congratulations!!!, if not, the dress is not a good look. It’s not complementary, period!!!. No shade.”

Serena already has two daughters, Olympian and Adira, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. But not everyone is convinced the two are expanding their family.

“Serena looks either pregnant or stopped her husband ‘ozempic,'” one person joked. Another said, “I see like Serena has baked a bun or it’s my eyes fooling me.”

Some fans leaned more into the praise about her drastic weight loss over the years after sharing how she struggled to lose weight. After giving birth twice, she sought help with weight loss drugs and heavy sessions in the gym.

“It’s the slimmest we’ve ever seen @serenawilliams and still people are calling her out on her body!” one person blasted critics. “You only have to look at the photos to know it’s the way she’s standing.”

Serena has not addressed speculation about her expecting a third child, nor has her husband. Ohanian never shies away from gushing over his wife online or pulling up on anyone who speaks ill of her.

He shared a heart emoji along with her 2026 Met Gala look. One fan replied, “Damn that athlete body in that silver dress damn.”

It was bittersweet watching the two tennis G.O.A.T.s present comedian Hart with a G.R.O.A.T ring. It stands for Greatest Roast of All Time.”

“We brought you the most coveted G.R.O.A.T ring, which we give to the most honorable guest,” Venus told the audience at the Kia Forum.

Serena jumped in, demanding, “And if you don’t want it, you can pawn it two blocks from here.”

The “Ride Along” actor seemed grateful to accept his gift until Serena urged him to step back from the podium immediately. “And one more thing, can you sit down? This is our moment,” she added.

“Venus and I teamed up like it was finals. Kevin never stood a chance,” Serena captioned a post on Instagram.

“The Roast of Kevin Hart” is available on Netflix. As for Serena, she’s continuing to build her empire wth branding deals, her makeup line, and partnerships with the likes of Lincoln Navigator and weight loss drugs.