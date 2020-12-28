Savannah and LeBron James Jump to Their Teenage Son’s Defense After He’s Attacked for Liking a Photo of Larsa Pippen: ‘He’s a Child’

Last week, fans on the Internet were fired up after it was reported that Lebron and Savannah James’ 16-year-old son Bronny James liked Larsa Pippen’s Instagram photo. The Christmas Eve double-tap prompted an eruption of online speculation that he was trying to slide into her DMs.

(Left photo, clockwise from top left) Bryce James, Bronny James, Savannah James, LeBron James and Zhuri James. (Right photo) Larsa Pippen (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram, @larsapippen/Instagram)



After the rumor widely circulated, Savannah James stepped in to slam the distasteful gossip about her son. On Sunday, Dec. 27, she wrote, “With everything going on in the world right now, this is the sh-t y’all talking about. At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullsh-t needs to stop. Y’all got the right one,” on her Instagram Story.

LeBron backed his wife by screenshotting her message and writing, “UH-OH Y’ALL F—ED WITH THE WRONG ONE NOW! GOOD LUCK. IT WON’T BE CUTE!”

Bronny James likes Larsa Pippen’s photo. (Photo: @larsapippen/Instagram screenshot)

Larsa Pippen, who made headlines last week after it was reported that she was dating married NBA player Malik Beasley, made a few stern statements of her own on Twitter.

Savannah James (left) and LeBron James (right) respond to rumors on their IG Stories. @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram, @kingjames/ Instagram

Her first tweet reads, “Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo sh-t is crazy.”

The 46-year-old also addressed claims that she was a homewrecker in her current relationship with Beasley while discussing the rumors about her own marriage.

She wrote, “I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true,” followed by another tweet that says “Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact.”

Her final tweet on the matter was aimed directly at Black Sports Online, an outlet that covered the Pippen rumors quite a bit over the weekend. “I’ll sue the f–k out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo,” she tweeted along with a screenshot of the website blocking her.

BSO amplifies rumors that Larsa Pippen and Bronny James are exchanging DMs, Pippen angrily reponds. @BSO/Twitter, @larsapippen/Twitter

On his own Instagram Story, Bronny defended his actions writing, “I liked one of my best friends moms picture yall are jus childish.”

Larsa is best known as being the estranged wife of former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen. Since the announcement of their separation in 2015, Larsa has been slammed more than once on the internet over her romantic relationships with younger men. First she was accused of cheating on Scottie after she began dating “Mask Off” rapper Future. Although she denied the rumors, the incident still gets mentioned from time to time in other artists’ songs and on social media.

Last month on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, Pippen revealed she used to date Tristan Thompson and even claims she introduced him to the Kardashian family before he began dating Khloe Kardashian in 2016.

She and Scottie, who were married for 20 years, tried reconciling in 2017 but called it quits for good in 2018. In 2019, she was rumored to be dating basketball star Eric Moreland. Although their relationship was never confirmed, he did make an appearance at her 45th birthday party that year.

Larsa’s current romance with Beasley has stirred up new drama for the two. After pictures surfaced of them holding hands in Miami last month, Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, revealed that she was “blindsided” and has since filed for divorce.