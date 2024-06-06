‘How Do You Keep Looking Younger?’: Mariah Carey Debuts Shocking Transformation That Has Her Aging In Reverse

Platinum singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has everyone obsessed with how good she looks after posting a series of photos that have brought the infamous “skinny meme” to life.

On Saturday, June 1, the “Fantasy” singer posted a gallery of three slides of her looking like a snack with the caption, “Caribbean moments” with a purple heart and her signature butterfly next to it.

In the first picture, Carey can be seen with her hair in an updo while wearing a black dress with a fringe bottom. The second flick shows her in a burnt orange sequined gown while holding some sunglasses. The last slide is a video of her in several dresses, including a Gucci robe over a black gown and a gorgeous yellow dress. Many loved her hair, saying it reminded them of Billie Holiday’s style.

Mariah Carey shows off her weightloss one year after split from Bryan Tanaka. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Carey’s fans flooded her comment section with flattering comments.

“You’re definitely a one of a kind masterpiece,” one person wrote. Another wrote, “Nice that she’s showing her face more and putting on new hairstyles Beautiful.”

“Ahhhhh…. Queen!!! Like how are you looking so stunning!!! Happiness Looks good on ya!!!!” one person added.

A fourth added, “It’s the glow for me!!! Come through Mimi!!!”

Multiple people celebrated her icon status, calling Carey “mother,” but some could not help but talk about how she seems to be aging backward.

“Girl what fountain of youth are you drinking from cause girl you look amazing,” one of her 13.4 million followers said.

“How do you keep looking younger?” one of her butterflies asked.

Part of what has been helping the “Glitter” star keep her shape intact is what she is eating. In 2016, when she first started to prioritize her diet, she said all she eats “is Norwegian salmon and capers every day.”

By 2020, she removed processed sugars from her diet.

“She has cut out chocolate and other sweets, and when she has cravings, she eats little pieces of fruit, like some blueberries or mangos,” a source said to SheFinds, before adding, “[She is] working out regularly and eating clean, whole foods with a focus on vegetables. She has also cut out carbs and bread.”

The changes that resulted in her purportedly losing 70 pounds seem to be rolling back the years for the “Heartbreaker” singer.

At 55 years old, age has never been anything but a number for Carey. Her last partner, Bryan Tanaka was 15 years younger than her and the two seemed madly in love despite their age gap. They began dating in 2016, but in 2023, rumors emerged alleging that the couple had slipped off and gotten married.

Mariah Carey and her dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have broken up after 7 years together, Page Six reports.



The outlet says their 14-year age gap played a role as “he wants kids” but “that’s not where she is at.” pic.twitter.com/2gldNVebLf — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 20, 2023

Ironically, the murmurs started when fans saw her looking cute on social media and presumed she got in shape for the nuptials.

At the end of the year, sources said that Carey and Tanaka split for good because he wanted children and she did not. Those reports have not been confirmed, but the two have not been seen with each other since.

Her ex-husband and father of her twins, Nick Cannon, is 12 years younger than she is. And while he has moved on to have ten other kids from multiple other women, when asked if there is ever a chance to get back with her, he always tosses the ball back in her court.

Recently, while promoting his show “Nick Cannon’s Big Drive,” he was asked about the two rekindling their relationship. Cannon told E! News’ Justin Sylvester, “You gotta ask her! Let me know what she say! Ask her, text me, we can talk through you.”

