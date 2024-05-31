‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ Co-Host Shirley Strawberry’s ‘Fraudulent Marriage’ Exposed as Estranged Husband Is Indicted for $750,000 In Scams Months After She Trashed Marjorie Harvey

Longtime fans of the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” think the next “Strawberry Letter” seeking advice will come from Steve Harvey’s co-host Shirley Strawberry.

The radio personality is in the midst of a divorce from her imprisoned husband, Earnest “Earnesto” Williams, who was recently indicted on more than two dozen Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) felony offenses.

Steve Harvey’s radio show co-host Shirley Strawberry’s marriage to conman Earnest Williams exposed as a sham in felony indictment. (Photos: Mygirlshirley/Instagram; Nestobuckhead/Instagram.)

In conjunction with details of his alleged criminal activity that spanned more than a decade, it was revealed that his seven-year marriage to Strawberry was a sham. “As part of the scheme, Williams knowingly entered into a fraudulent marriage with Shirley Strawberry, a famous radio show host,” read the 39-page indictment that was issued in April.

In the court-issued document, it is alleged that Earnesto “used the void marriage and the high-profile celebrity connections he made because of the void marriage in furtherance of other frauds.” Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten told WSBTV that Williams wanted “to create this impression of some level of success and use that to scam other people.”

Wooten stated that when Strawberry said “I do” in 2015, her dream man was already married. Steve not only attended the wedding but also walked his friend down the aisle. Despite hearsay, he has previously addressed the misinformation that he was responsible for introducing the couple to each other.

Williams is accused of pocketing around $750,000 by taking advantage of at least 25 people, mostly women, between 2009 and 2022 with co-conspirator Ericka King.

‘“Earnest Williams often kind of created this impression of a close relationship or romantic relationship with many of these victims. [He] used those relationships to take money, vehicles, vehicle trailers, RVs, and other property from them,” said Wooten.

His lists of felony offenses include theft by conversion, theft by taking, theft of services, theft by deception, false swearing, filing false documents, deposit account fraud, theft by bringing stolen property into state, grand theft auto, making or delivering check with insufficient funds, grand theft, identity fraud, false statement and writings, and financial transaction card fraud.

Thoughts? Shirley Strawberry 🍓 apologies to Steve Harvey for discussing him and his wife to her then husband while on a jail call. Was the apology necessary? #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/aVWPLBgjG2 — SincerelyB Blogging – #ThisMyNitch (@SincerelyBlogg) September 11, 2023

On social media, one person wrote, “Poor Shirley… never had a real marriage or relationship from Day 1.”

Another individual commented, “This means she was mainly taking care of him. I feel like she may have orchestrated him getting hit w this charge.” A third perspective on the matter read, “Her and Steve should have just got married and called it a day. Steve wouldn’t have to work all them jobs for Marjorie.”

Williams has been incarcerated at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta for more than a year on charges of possession of an indecent photo of a minor and fraud. In 2023, news of Strawberry’s marital woes was publicized after leaked phone conversations with her estranged husband exposed her for badmouthing Steve and his wife Marjorie.

COMEDIAN STEVE HARVEY DEFENDS WIFE MARJORIE HARVEY AGAINST CHEATING ALLEGATIONS AND RUMORS SHE BROKE UP HIS OTHER MARRIAGE 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Yb2QUgaT9H — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) September 11, 2023

She alleged that her longtime friend and boss was afraid of the fashionista and that Marjorie looked down upon his colleagues as “the help.” At the time of the leak, the comedian’s 16-year marriage was speculated to be in ruins amid rumors Marjorie cheated with his chef and a bodyguard.

Strawberry apologized for adding to the hearsay about their union when she addressed the scandalous recordings during a live taping of the radio show last September. She candidly spoke about the fallout from her husband’s misdeeds, which she claimed left her in financial ruin, causing her to lose everything, including her home and car.

As news of the indictment spread, her remarks about Steve and Marjorie resurfaced. “She said such horrible things about Steve & Marjorie & they were real friends to her. Steve is a class act because firing her would really have changed her position in life. So sis has to work,” read a tweet.

Strawberry has not spoken publicly about Williams’ legal troubles since last year and continues to remain absent from social media. However, the new developments have renewed Steve’s fans’ calls to fire her saying, that “enough was enough” and that she is no longer qualified to give anyone relationship advice.