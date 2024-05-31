‘Eva Snapping Back: Fans Rush to Defend Eva Marcille After Critic Tells Her to Gain More Weight Weeks After Her Drastic Transformation Became a Trending Topic 

Fans have been worried about actress and model Eva Marcille for months following reports about the finalization of her divorce in August 2023.

Some fans believe the former America’s Next Top Model winner’s weight has plummeted since then, sending her 5.3 million Instagram followers into a tailspin as they beg her to pack on some pounds.

Model and actress Eva Marcille finally addresses her drastic weight loss over the past year. (Photos: @evamarcille/Instagram)

The most recent outcry came after Marcille posted a picture on her IG profile of herself posing under an arch on a stone mantle in an itsy-bitsy black bikini and waist beads.

One person wrote, “Please get back to the weight,” which sparked hundreds of others to flood the section with heart and flower emojis.

“Eva snapping back,” a fan said, acknowledging that there were some wellness concerns after she and Michael Sterling ended their four-year marriage.

Many chimed in, with some calling the “All the Queen’s Men” star “simply gorgeous” or playing up her nickname, “Eva Diva.”

Someone else wrote, “We see you showing off Lady E. Enjoy and safe travels LUV!!!” Another playfully said, “It’s the Barbie doll calves … for me.”

Several thanked Marcille for “showing up” for herself, with one individual complimenting, “Just a elegant beautiful woman took a fantastic enormously beautiful picture.”

Fans started noticing the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was losing weight drastically at the end of 2023. Once, while responding to fans during an Instagram Live session captured by 9MagTV in December, she let the world know “Life be lifing but Lord’s on the throne.”

She also addressed complaints that she doesn’t eat and concerns about her looks.

“It’s so funny because the world be so mad. They be like, ‘She needs to eat … She needs to eat.’ I do,” Marcille said before her friend shouted from the back, “You be eating.”

According to the 39-year-old mother of three, she can “eat everything on the plate,” but she implied it won’t make a difference, and besides that she keeps everything on the positive side.

“To know me is to know I have high vibrational energy,” she said.

In March 2024, just before the 2024 NAACP Awards, Marcille shared a video on her hotel balcony showcasing her pre-ceremony preparations.

Embracing the moment, she flaunted a chic ensemble consisting of a cropped white shirt and a short blazer paired with a long sheer skirt that tastefully highlighted her midriff. The video also featured the former model showing off her catwalk skills and strutting down a hallway to Beyoncé’s single “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”

But fans couldn’t hold their remarks, piling on comments about her weight. Some cautioned other to be kind with their comments, reminding them of how they treated late actor Chad Boseman, who displayed his thin and shocking appearance not long before his passing.

Marcille would later assure fans that she was not terminally sick like the “Black Panther” star, who died of colon cancer but not before enduring people commenting on his thin frame.

During a candid interview on the “Tamron Hall Show” in April, the former Bravo celebrity opened up about her significant weight loss, attributing it squarely to the stress surrounding her divorce.

She also shared that the harsh criticism she faced on social media led her to disable the comments section.

Marcille said seeing remarks like “she looks so thin,” made her even more self-conscious. Bravely, she said to the host, “I came here to be transparent, like, honest. I went through a divorce last year. Anyone that’s ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It’s like the stomach flu. Like, you will be skinny afterward.”

“You drop a 200-pound person, you’re going to drop at least 30 pounds,” she explained. “For me, I lost weight just naturally going through life, and I found myself depressed before my divorce, through my divorce trying to just navigate and rediscover who am I.”

It seems that things are on the incline for the influencer, but hopefully her fans can see past any of her challenges and see a star. One person wrapped up how they forever see her, “ALWAYS ‘THE’ TOP MODEL.”