‘Everybody Got Different Struggles’: Eva Marcille Stuffs Her Face with Food Following Concerns About Her Thin Appearance

Since her days on “America’s Next Top Model,” Eva Marcille often has been hit with criticism about her seemingly thin appearance.

The season 3 cycle winner has been called “too skinny” as fans pointed out her slim figure, but many agreed that after three kids she still looks snatched. But that doesn’t stop the naysayers from bombarding her with their unsolicited opinions about her unrecognizable appearance.

Marcille recently responded to fans during an Instagram Live session captured by 9MagTV. The “All the Queen’s Men” star appeared to be in good spirits, “Life be lifing but Lord’s on the throne,” she said looking directly into the camera.

Her oldest child, daughter Marley, can also be seen sitting next to her as she ate what appears to be potato salad, jerk chicken, oxtails, and collard greens while rapping Lil Kim lyrics with a friend who was out of the camera’s frame.

Marcille then showed off her coquito drink, which is an “adult egg nog” flavored drink that originated from Puerto Rico. Afterward, she took a moment to address comments about her appearance.

“It’s so funny because the world be so mad. They be like ‘She needs to eat, she needs to eat.’ I do,” she said before her friend chimed in, ‘You be eating.”

The actress said the only difference between her and the “rest of the world” is “that “food doesn’t stick to me and I’m not complaining because the way this is set up …. everybody got different struggles.”

She joked, “I can’t get a butt unless I paid for it.”

The 39-year-old said she can “eat everything on the plate,” adding that she prefers not to feed into the negative commentary. “To know me is to know I have high vibrational energy.”

The recent speculation about Marcille’s “different” appearance heightened following reports about her separation from former Atlanta politician Michael T. Sterling in March. The former couple wed in 2018 after two years of dating. They share two biological sons, 5-year-old Michael Sterling Jr. and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling.

Sterling was adamant about fighting for his wife and their marriage, but Marcille continued forward with her divorce filing, which was finalized months later in August.

In another clip from her Live, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed that it was her first celebration as a single woman.

“I got laced for Christmas. My first single Christmas, so I thought it was going to be simple. I mean, when you’re married it’s simple too,” she said before describing what she found in her stocking.

Eva Marcille says she enjoyed her 1st Christmas being single #evamarcille pic.twitter.com/jDCyaSO9FU — Chars Reality6 (@Charlettg) December 25, 2023

“I got diamonds, I got Chanel bags, I got purses, I got clothes, I got furs. It’s good. It’s a good Christmas, and all I wanted was to spend time with my kids,” Marcille gushed.

At no point does Marcille confirm that they were from Sterling, nor did she reveal if they were from another man. Whomever they were from, she was seen smiling with glee for being showered with gifts.