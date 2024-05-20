‘Why Did She Do That to Her Face?’: Ciara Shuts Down Hate Talk About Serena Williams’ Unrecognizable Appearance Following Viral Video 

Ciara is protecting her good friend Serena Williams from online ridicule about her looks in the best way she can: by turning off the comments on a post that has everyone doing a double-take at the tennis great.

The “Beauty Marks” singer may have thought that showing the playful dynamic of her and Williams’ relationship would bring a smile to fans’ faces, but instead the complete opposite took place.

Ciara disables TikTok comments after fans criticize Serena Williams’ appearance. (Photos: Ciara/TikTok; Ciara/Instagram.)

In a TikTok video, the two women can be seen walking outside of a recent girl power event as they look into Ciara’s camera and serve up their best model stares before breaking into laughter at the unserious moment.

“When you and your girl plan to make a cute video, but y’all silly,” read the caption. But the comments were no laughing matter, with many picking apart everything they felt was wrong about Williams’ appearance.

Soon after the clip was posted, Ciara disabled the comments, but the discussion about her friend carried on elsewhere as the content was reposted by other accounts.

The cruel remarks on Instagram included someone writing, “Serena look like MARLON as one of them white girls.” Another critic quipped, “No what happened to her face ???? Why does she look like that now, I’m so confused.”

An equally perplexed Instagram user said, “Why did she do that to her face. I thought she was a naturally beautiful black woman. -And I’m not trying to be funny or belittle anyone. But why?!?!”

I am so pissed NO ONE around Serena is telling her this isn’t the right shade or she need a professional makeup artist Ciara isn’t your friend for allowing you to step out like Marlon from White Chicks. I’m livid 🤬😡 pic.twitter.com/bj9mTwdtQm — Tangerine Tyrant (@un_apologetical) May 19, 2024

The decorated athlete has been scrutinized for her exterior on countless occasions, most recently following the Met Gala, where she donned a gold gown. Her attire and glam both took hits from disappointed onlookers.

Someone else who took issue with Ciara’s post roped in Williams’ inner circle as being part of the problem. “She do[es] not have genuine friends around her. She don’t have genuine people around her. What is she doing to her face? I am tired somebody got to say something,” read their remark.

Serena Williams is consistently bashed for her features; dark skinned, hair texture, muscular body structure & etc. It’s rooted in anti-Blackness & transphobia.



Y’all confused why she’s sometimes unrecognizable? She’s been chasing for an aesthetic that y’all would deem worthy.. pic.twitter.com/IHSoI25kgM — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) March 3, 2024

However, the WYN BEAUTY founder was praised when the “Goodies” artist shared a photo of them at the same event in which she appeared flawless, much unlike the video that made her makeup nearly undetectable.

“Two beautiful black queens,” read a compliment. Another fan wrote, “All I see is pure beauty.”

In the past, Williams has also faced backlash for her dark skin appearing lighter than supporters are used to. She has shut down claims of whitewashing her looks with makeup and skin bleaching, insisting that she is proud to be a Black woman.