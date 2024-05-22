‘Set the Record Straight’: Katt Williams Seemingly Refutes Tiffany Haddish’s Claims He Was Ducking Kevin Hart By Leaving Event Before His Nemesis Arrived 

Earlier this month, comedians such as Sinbad, Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish, and more gathered for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival weekend brunch. Also in attendance was Katt Williams, who Tiffany Haddish claimed in a May 7 interview with “The Breakfast Club” exited the premises before Kevin Hart arrived.

“Everybody was there, and Katt was there, and he was looking very interesting … very shiny, and it was super cool,” Haddish explained. “He was talking to everybody, moving around the room and stuff, and as soon as Kevin got there, nobody could find Katt. I don’t know where Katt went.”

Haddish revealed that the brunch began at 12 p.m., and Hart arrived around 1-1:30 p.m. The entire crew of comedians took a class photo; however, Williams was not in attendance because he left “right as Kevin pulled up.”

Katt WIlliams and Luenell Campbell; Deon Cole, Kevin Hart, Luenell Campbell, Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish and Sinbad (@luenell/ Instagram)

Katt Williams is now seemingly responding to Tiffany Haddish’s recollection of events by posting a reel showing just how much fun he had at the Netflix brunch.

The reel showed that he was in the house and that the comedian was well-received by his peers. It included photos of Katt alongside Dave Chappelle, Pauly Shore, his mentor Sinbad, and artists like Tyler, the creator.

He captioned the video “After Katt leaves u can Pull up” with laughing emojis, seemingly implying that he dictates when Kevin Hart is allowed to arrive.

The clip is soundtracked by a female voice saying an affirmation, “If you repeat this every night, you will reprogram your subconscious mind with the vibration of your desires. Take a deep breath and repeat.”

Her voice is calm, but the “Pimpin’ Pimpin’” comic uses it to paint a picture, “I’m always in the right place at the right time. I do not chase, I attract,” stopping for a few seconds to show him laughing with the standup he calls “The King,” Chapelle.

“My presence naturally draws positive experiences and success. I trust life’s perfect timing and embrace my journey with confidence and gratitude,” the voice says as the video ends with Williams and Sinbad talking.

Fans chimed in on Williams’ post, showing how he is a man of the people.

One of his 1.4 million followers cheered, “Right!! Set The Record Straight! He Didn’t Have To Be In A ‘Group Picture.’”

“That head covering is [fire emoji] and blocking negative energy at the same time, if you know, you know,” one person wrote.

One comment addressed how Haddish framed Williams’ time at the event, posting, “Lol haddish made it seems like you left bcuz Kevin hart pulled up.”

As others discussed the Breakfast Club clip, someone said, “We all know that’s not true. You gone believe Haddish [laughing emojis]. She don’t even believe herself half the time.”

The conflict between Williams and Hart has been going on for years but reached a fever pitch when the “Friday After Next” star appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” show in January.

In his almost three-hour interview, which has racked up over 69 million views, he lambasted a laundry list of comedians, including Hart, Haddish, Steve Harvey, Ricky Smiley, Michael Blackson, Cedric The Entertainer, Chris Tucker, Faison Love, and more.

Careful not to publicly say anything directly about Williams, when Hart was asked about the interview, the “State Property” actor said, “You don’t entertain the circus, you watch it.”